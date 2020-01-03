Ari Lennox criticizes who compared her to Rottweilers: "Why are you so comfortable tearing down black women?"

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Singer Ari Lennox was online Thursday after she responded to a fan who compared her and other female artists with rottweilers.

"The ability of Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor to have dangerously high sex appeal and, at the same time, look like rottweilers will always surprise me," wrote the Twitter user.

