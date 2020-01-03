Ari Lennox criticizes who compared her to Rottweilers: "Why are you so comfortable tearing down black women?"

Singer Ari Lennox was online Thursday after she responded to a fan who compared her and other female artists with rottweilers.

"The ability of Ari Lennox and Teyana Taylor to have dangerously high sex appeal and, at the same time, look like rottweilers will always surprise me," wrote the Twitter user.

Ari has had enough of people chasing her for her beautiful black features and jumped on the Internet to check the troll.

"I'm not fucking with that shit," said Ari, "how people hate blacks so much, how blacks can sit here and say:" That's not my problem ". Or, & # 39; she looks like a rottweiler & # 39 ;. And you want to talk about: "Oh, people are so sensitive that they want us to cancel freedom of expression." Why is this your speech? "

His video provoked a lot of passionate responses from Black Twitter, who recognize that colorism is very much alive in the black community.