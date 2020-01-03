"Anticipation,quot; was "heartbreaking,quot; – Up News InfoBy Bradley LambJanuary 3, 2020EntertainmentShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Brad Pitt remembers his first kiss: "anticipation,quot; was "heartbreaking,quot; – Up News Info ad ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Consequences of the murder of Soleimani in a raid in the United States: all the latest updates | Iraq News Latest News Matilda Coleman - January 4, 2020 0 Tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified dramatically after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force... Read moreCaris Levert is ready to return from an injury when David Nwaba resigned from Brooklyn Nets | NBA News Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreJennifer Lopez reveals that she almost considers becoming a stripper before singing Entertainment Bradley Lamb - January 4, 2020 0 During a conversation with W Magazine, the singer and songwriter, Jennifer Lopez, revealed that she once considered becoming an exotic dancer. Lopez casually starred... Read moreAndre Drummond's trade negotiations initiated by Detroit Pistons as the franchise intensifies plans to negotiate with the All-Star Center | NBA News Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Read moreXander Schauffele advances one in the Sentry Tournament of Champions | Golf news Sports Lisa Witt - January 4, 2020 0 Read more