Angela reveals pregnancy secret – Up News Info

19 with 15 posters participating Xiaomi's two home security cameras. Someone else's sleeping baby. The camera feeds all show weird distortion, missing data, and incorrect cropping like this. Sometimes the images are ver…
Apple is expanding the free engraving options on AirPods cases to include emoji. The selection is fairly limited, ranging from a few faces (such as my personal favorite, the grimace) through to heart and star symbols. You can also have a ghost, robot, alien, …
After acquiring Ukraine startup Looksery in 2015 to supercharge animated selfie lenses in Snapchat arguably changing the filters game for all social video and photo apps Snap has made another acquisition with roots in the country, co-founded by one of Lookser…