Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back after bringing the New Year





Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got together in New Year together with Ayan Mukerji in Thailand and the trio had fun together, as you can see in the photos that have been circulating in social networks. The star couple flew home earlier this morning. Alia and Ranbir were about to be riddled as they headed for their walk and were slapped endlessly. Alia maintained her elegant appearance at the airport while boasting a pair of comfortable beige pants, a white short top and a denim jacket and half beige.

Ranbir, on the other hand, looked super cool with a pair of ripped jeans and a black T-shirt. Alia had recently taken Instagram to share a photo with her best children and created a stir online. Well, with the trio collaborating in the launch of Brahmastra 2020, we can't wait for its magic to unravel on the big screen.