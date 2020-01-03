Alarms in China as an outbreak of pneumonia infects dozens | News

%MINIFYHTMLa17415665e28bf420ba9b282c17cdd809% %MINIFYHTMLa17415665e28bf420ba9b282c17cdd8010%

China's health authorities are trying to identify what is causing an outbreak of pneumonia in the central city of Wuhan, authorities said, as the number of their cases increased to 44 and Singapore said it would examine arrivals at the airport from there.

Authorities said this week they were investigating 27 cases of infection after social media rumors suggested that the outbreak could be related to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was aware of Friday's reports and was monitoring the situation. He was in contact with the Chinese government about it.

"Investigations are still underway and authorities cannot yet confirm which pathogen is causing this disease," said WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic.

He added that there are several potential causes of viral pneumonia, many of which are more common than SARS.

Chinese municipal health officials in Wuhan said in a statement on their website on Friday that they ruled out common respiratory diseases, such as influenza, bird flu and adenovirus infection, as the cause.

Eleven of those infected were in critical condition and the rest were stable, they said, adding that all had been isolated and that doctors were observing 121 people with whom they had been in close contact.

Cleaning efforts at a seafood market where some victims were vendors have been completed, city officials said, adding that no obvious transmission from person to person had been seen and that medical personnel had not been infected.

On Friday, the Singapore Ministry of Health said it would begin to assess the temperature of passengers arriving on flights from Wuhan.

In Hong Kong, the Hospital Authority said that two female patients who recently traveled to Wuhan had been admitted to the hospital and were being treated in isolation from fever and respiratory infections or symptoms of pneumonia.

The two, aged 12 and 41, were in stable condition.

In 2003, Chinese officials covered up an outbreak of SARS for weeks before a growing death toll and rumors forced the government to reveal the epidemic, apologize and promise openness regarding future outbreaks.

The disease, which emerged in southern China in late 2002, spread rapidly to other cities and countries in 2003. More than 8,000 people were infected and 775 died.

Wuhan police said this week that they had summoned eight people who "posted and sent false information online, causing an adverse social impact."