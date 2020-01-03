Advancement of the third round of the FA Cup: Premier League and Championship teams join the competition | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLf1906c6d2d612309cc59e6e44f2f5e2c9% %MINIFYHTMLf1906c6d2d612309cc59e6e44f2f5e2c10%





Current FA Cup champion Manchester City will start his campaign against Port Vale on Saturday

The FA Cup will take center stage this weekend when the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship teams join the third round, with matches including Liverpool vs Everton.

%MINIFYHTMLf1906c6d2d612309cc59e6e44f2f5e2c11% %MINIFYHTMLf1906c6d2d612309cc59e6e44f2f5e2c12%

The only other Premier League tie is for the Wolves to receive Manchester United, while current Manchester City holders receive Port Vale.

The games will begin a minute later than normal as part of the campaign & # 39; Heads Up & # 39; of the FA, with the slight delay encouraging fans to take 60 seconds to consider their own mental health and that of those around them.

Man City vs Port Vale – Saturday, start 5.31pm

2:46 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory against Everton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester City's victory against Everton in the Premier League

Goalkeeper Ederson should be available for City man after missing the crash during the week with Everton due to illness.

Nicolas Otamendi is still out of play for a blow, but John Stones is close to returning after a hamstring injury. Aymeric Laporte (knee) is now back in training, but is still a few weeks away from a comeback, as is Leroy Sane (knee).

Port vale Chief John Askey has no new concerns about injuries before the short trip to Manchester.

1:47 Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Macclesfield Highlights of the Sky Bet League Two match between Port Vale and Macclesfield

Shaun Brisley was an unused substitute for a second consecutive game in the New Year's draw with Macclesfield after returning from a hamstring problem.

Match Statistics: Port Vale has faced FA Cup holders twice in its history and eliminated them both times: Blackpool in 1953-54 and Everton in 1995-96. The Valiants are the only team that faces FA Cup holders more than once and eliminates them every time.

Follow Man City vs Port Vale on Sky Sports digital platforms with our general FA Cup blog, which starts at 11.30 a.m.

Wolves vs Man Utd – Saturday, start 5.31pm

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be lost once again this weekend

United Manchester Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has indicated that he will make changes to the game in Molineux, adding that there has been some illness in the team that could affect his selection, although he confirmed that Sergio Romero will start in the goal.

Diogo Dalot could enter into conflict while continuing his return after the injury, with Marcos Rojo, Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Axel Tuanzebe, all close to the returns.

Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and the young James Garner and Dylan Levitt are ready to get lost.

1:04 The head of the wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, says defender Jesús Vallejo will interrupt his loan and return to Real Madrid The head of the wolves, Nuno Espirito Santo, says defender Jesús Vallejo will interrupt his loan and return to Real Madrid

Diogo Jota has been ruled out by Wolves after suffering an injury against Watford on New Year's Day, with head coach Nuno Espitito Santo saying that the resulting scans "were not good." Willy Boly (ankle) and Morgan Gibbs White (back) will also be absent.

Match Statistics: Manchester United has been eliminated in the third round of the FA Cup in just one of the last nine seasons, losing to Swansea City in 2013-14 under David Moyes.

Follow Wolves vs Man Utd on Sky Sports digital platforms with our blog dedicated to games, which will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Sheffield United vs AFC Fylde – Sunday, start 2.01pm

Jack Rodwell has signed a short-term agreement with Sheffield United and could appear in the FA Cup

Sheffield United He will present a second-row team for his third-round FA Cup clash with the non-league AFC Fylde in Bramall Lane. Chris Wilder will change the entire team that lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Thursday, and said he has given those players "a few days off to clear their heads and get it right."

Former Everton and Manchester City midfielder Jack Rodwell has signed a short-term contract and could make his Blades debut on Sunday. Phil Jagielka, Mo Besic, Luke Freeman, Billy Sharp and Callum Robinson are among those who have a strange beginning.

AFC Fylde they are in the third round for the first time but they cross the Peninos without the suspended Matty Kosylo. The striker begins a three-party ban after being sent against the Barrow National League leaders on New Year's Day.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory over Sheffield United in the Premier League

That 1-0 loss left the Coasters in the relegation zone and Chief Jim Bentley said some of his players didn't do enough to play in Bramall Lane.

Kurt Willoughby, who returned to action after an injury, and Nick Haughton left the bench against Barrow and are in dispute to begin.

Match Statistics: Sheffield United was eliminated by non-league opponents in the third round of the FA Cup last season, losing 1-0 to Barnet on Bramall Lane.

Follow Sheffield United vs AFC Fylde on the Sky Sports digital platforms with our general FA Cup blog, which starts at 1pm.

Liverpool vs Everton – Sunday, 4.01 p.m.

Naby Keita became the last defensive low for Liverpool midweek

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp has to make some difficult decisions before the Merseyside derby after his team suffered another injury. Naby Keita became the eighth player to be added to the disabled list, having suffered a groin problem in the 2-0 victory over Sheffield United.

With defenders Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne, midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabinho and forward Rhian Brewster, Klopp is alone with 12 field players, in addition to the new signing Takumi Minamino and several youth teams. members for the visit of their close neighbors.

Morgan Schneiderlin is available for Everton after recovering completely from a calf injury suffered in December. Bernard (blow) and Fabian Delph (knee) will be evaluated before the trip through Stanley Park.

1:58 Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after the third round match of the FA Cup on Sunday against Liverpool Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after the third round match of the FA Cup on Sunday against Liverpool

For the rest of the team, manager Carlo Ancelotti said: "The other players are fine. They are a little tired but that's normal."

Match Statistics: Everton has played five away games against Liverpool in the FA Cup: four were tied and went on to replay, although the most recent game in January 2018 was won 2-1 by the Reds.

Follow Liverpool vs Everton on Sky Sports digital platforms with our game-dedicated blog, which starts at 3 p.m.

Gillingham vs West Ham – Sunday, 6.16pm

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of West Ham's victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of West Ham's victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League

Gillingham Chief Steve Evans did not report new selection concerns. Striker Alex Jakubiak could be in dispute after leaving the bench to score a late draw in the 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on New Year's Day, while midfielder Mark Marshall is another pressure to start.

Southampton duo Tommy O & # 39; Connor and Alfie Jones will remain with the borrowed Gills until the end of the season.

0:39 David Moyes is asked if West Ham is in talks with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes David Moyes is asked if West Ham is in talks with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes

Midfielder Mark Byrne, however, continues to recover from an ACL knee injury, which required surgery and will see him lose the rest of the campaign.

West ham will check the goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski before the trip to Kent. The Polish cap lost training on Friday, as he continues to handle his return from a hip problem, so he will be evaluated, along with fellow archer David Martin (thigh).

1:56 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Portsmouth Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Gillingham and Portsmouth

Michail Antonio (hamstrings) has not played since the defeat of Leicester on December 28, while midfielder Jack Wilshere is recovering from a groin injury. David Moyes is likely to use the equipment, with Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sánchez and the 22-year-old Swiss striker Albian Ajeti all options.

Match Statistics: In each of the last two seasons, the team that eliminated West Ham from the FA Cup has been League One: Wigan in 2017-18 and AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19.

Follow Gillingham vs West Ham on the Sky Sports digital platforms with our general FA Cup blog, which starts at 1pm.

Arsenal vs Leeds – Monday, 7.56pm

2:58 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League

Arsenal He will be without Calum Chambers (knee) with the defender aside for six to nine months after surgery. Kieran Tierney is another long-term absentee after dislocating his shoulder last month.

Héctor Bellerin and Gabriel Martinelli have had hamstring problems and will be evaluated before the game.

4:00 Marcelo Bielsa confirms that Eddie Nketiah's loan period with Leeds has come to an end and that he will now return to Arsenal Marcelo Bielsa confirms that Eddie Nketiah's loan period with Leeds has come to an end and that he will now return to Arsenal

Leeds Chief Marcelo Bielsa is expected to make changes, with the signing of the loan Eddie Nketiah returning to Arsenal and Tyler Roberts could play if he has demonstrated his fitness after a hamstring problem.

Barry Douglas can replace left-hander Ezgjan Alioski, who retired halfway against West Brom, and teen goalkeeper Illan Meslier hopes to make his debut.

The versatile 20-year-old Robbie Gotts was also able to debut after being named on the bench 32 times in the Championship since the arrival of Bielsa in 2018.

2:58 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League

Match Statistics: This will be the 17th FA Cup match between Arsenal and Leeds and the first since January 2012, when the Gunners won 1-0 in the third round thanks to a goal from Thierry Henry.

Follow Arsenal vs Leeds on Sky Sports digital platforms with our game-dedicated blog, which starts at 6.55 p.m.

The remaining accessories

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham will travel to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup this weekend

Follow the updates of each FA Cup match on our general FA Cup blog on Saturdays and Sundays …

Birmingham vs Blackburn Rovers (Saturday, 12.31pm)

Bristol City vs Shrewsbury Town (Saturday, 12.31pm)

Burnley vs Peterborough United (Saturday, 12.31pm)

Millwall vs Newport County (Saturday, 12.31pm)

Rochdale vs Newcastle (Saturday, 12.31pm)

Rotherham United vs Hull City (Saturday, 12.31pm)

Brentford vs Stoke City (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Brighton vs. Sheffield Wednesday (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Cardiff City vs Carlisle United (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Fulham vs Aston Villa (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Oxford United vs Hartlepool (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Preston vs Norwich City (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Reading vs Blackpool (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Southampton vs Huddersfield (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Watford vs Tranmere Rovers (Saturday, 3.01pm)

Bournemouth vs Luton Town (Saturday, 5.31pm)

Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth (Saturday, 5.31pm)

Leicester vs Wigan Athletic (Saturday, 5.31pm)

Bristol Rovers vs Coventry City (Sunday, 2.01pm)

Burton Albion vs Northampton Town (Sunday, 2.01pm)

Charlton Athletic vs West Brom (Sunday, 2.01pm)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest (Sunday, 2.01pm)

Crewe Alexandra vs Barnsley (Sunday, 2.01pm)

Crystal Palace vs Derby County (Sunday, 2.01pm)

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham (Sunday, 2.01pm)

QPR vs Swansea (Sunday, 2.01pm)