Social networks were shocked today when Bhad Bhabie, 16, criticized boxer Adrien Broner for getting into his DM.

Well, Adrien Broner tells us exclusively that everything is a misunderstanding. AB described the situation as an "honest mistake."

"Nobody wants to date a child, but I blame Instagram for not having the age of the people on their profile," Broner said. "I thought it had grown the same way it was moving here …", but he said it clearly wasn't time to "catch her outside."

Bhad Bhabie shared a screenshot of AB's DM along with an Akon "Locked,quot; clip. He really didn't say much more about the matter.

As for Broner's relationship with his longtime mistress, Arie Nicole, who is also the mother of her children, says things are complicated right now, but she still plans to marry her one day, as she describes her as the "love of his life,quot;.

We will keep you informed with more details.