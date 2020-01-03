Adrien Broner responds to violent reaction by slipping into Bhad Bhabie's DM, his ex cheats on him

Twitter / Instagram

The 16-year-old rapper exposed the 30-year-old professional boxer by sharing on Instagram a screenshot of a direct message from him that said: "Send me a text message."

Up News Info –

Adrien Broner You may need to do some research before shooting the women you like. The professional boxer is catching heat after Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli He exposed it by sliding into his DM.

On Friday, January 3, Bhabie shared on Instagram an image of a direct message from Adrien that said: "Send me a text message, crazy." The text might seem normal if it wasn't for the fact that Bhabie is still 16 years old, while Adrien is already 30 years old. He then tagged the FBI, the Atlanta police and inferred that the former world champion should be jailed with a video of Akon"Locked".

<br />

He then deleted the post, but the screenshots of his post have already gone online with many people criticizing Adrien for what he did. "Send me a message, crazy girl, brother, they will lock you up," said one, while another commented: "Well, you can change & # 39; the problem & # 39; to Adrien & # 39; The Predator & # 39; Broner On the other hand, an individual wrote: "Wow friend! This is a bigger L than when Maidana joined you. "

Adrien has since responded to the violent reaction and admitted his mistake. He told The Shade Room that it was an "honest mistake" and added: "Nobody wants to date a child, but I blame Instagram for not having the age of people in their profile. I thought it had grown the way it I was moving … "

<br />

Despite his response, it seems that it does not prevent people from coming to him. Even his little mom, Arie Nicole, turned to Instagram Stories to troll him. "S ** t I already told him to look for a stepmother, not a stepdaughter," said Arie, who shares two children with the Ohio native, on the photo-sharing platform.