Adam Sandler regains control over the Twitter account after piracy

WENN / Instar

The actor's online page & # 39; Uncut Gems & # 39; It has been filled with a lot of racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages just one day after New Year's Day, while Mariah Carey was hacked on New Year's Eve.

Up News Info –

Adam SandlerThe Twitter account was hacked on Thursday, January 2 and quickly filled up with a lot of racist, sexist and anti-Semitic messages.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tweets started appearing at 5.34 pm Thursday, with a reading: "The activity on this account is weak asf (like f ** k)."

"I just had phone sex with @MariahCarey," said another. Mariah's Twitter account was also hacked on New Year's Eve.

Many of the tweets included the word N, and although all were removed from Sandler's page when he regained control of his account, there are several retweets, including one that refers to former United States President Barack Obama, as a " monkey".

Both Adam's and Mariah's Twitter pages included tweets that mentioned the "Chuckling Squad," which led fans to speculate that the group, responsible for hacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's account on the social media site In August (2019), I was behind the last hacks.

The Chuckling Squad has also previously claimed responsibility for hacking several celebrity accounts, including Chloe MoretzThe page of.

Adam has not yet responded to the security breach. The latest posts that remain on his Twitter account are about his new movie "Uncut gems".