Adam Sandler has created a great Oscar buzz with his performance in the film Uncut gems, which hit theaters on Christmas day. But now, Sandler is in the headlines after being the last famous victim of a Twitter hack.

Sandler's Twitter account has 2.4 million followers, and on Thursday afternoon some of those fans noticed that something was very wrong when the account began posting offensive and racist tweets that included the word N around 5: 34 pm

According to Page six, Twitter responded immediately once they were notified of the hack. And, after confirming the violation, the social networking site said they "solved the problem."

"As soon as we found out about the problem, we blocked the compromised account," Sandler's spokesman said.

Since then, all tweets have been removed from the 53-year timeline.

The assumption at this point is that the group that hacked Sandler's account was the "Chuckling Squad,quot;, the same group that chased Mariah Carey's Twitter account on New Year's Eve. The reason why Chuckling Squad was believed to be responsible is because pirated tweets referred to the singer.

"I just had phone sex with @MariahCarey," said one of the tweets.

After Carey's account was hacked, Twitter explained that the phone number associated with his account was "compromised,quot; due to security supervision by the cell phone provider. Twitter said the supervision allowed someone to write and post tweets through text messages from the phone number.

In addition to Sandler and Carey, the piracy group has also gone after Greta Actress Chloe Grace Moretz and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Motherboard reports that Dorsey's hack was the same as Carey's. It was the result of a technique called SIM exchange, where hackers trick cell phone providers into giving them control of a phone number.

Once hackers gain control, they can access two-factor authentication SMS codes.

Other pirated tweets in Sandler's account include "hate dem n ******" and "@realDonaldTrump you are a racist cracker. RT if you agree # f * cktrump,quot;. The bill also retweeted a hateful message to former President Barack Obama who called him horrible names and accused him of ruining their lives because he "messed with food stamp fees."

Adam Sandler currently stars Uncut gems, which is found in cinemas nationwide.



