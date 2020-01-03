According to reports, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale still can't be in the same place at the same time and "fight,quot; to get along!

It has been more than four years since Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale ended their marriage and it seems they still cannot get along, even for the sake of their children. Apparently, their relationship is so bad that they even have & # 39; problems & # 39; just to be close to each other!

A source tells HollywoodLife that four and a half years after the singer filed for divorce, Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani have trouble getting along. They do their best to get along for the good of the children, but only communicate when they really need it for the children. They have trouble being together in the same room. "

As fans know, they share three songs together: Apollo, 5, Zuma, 11, and Kingston, 13.

While Gwen and Gavin are supposed to have a shared parenting relationship, in reality, children are seen more frequently with Gwen's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, whom he began seeing not long after the divorce.

It really seems that boys love Blake a lot and also see him as a father figure.

Speaking of the country singer, the source added that ‘Gwen really feels that Blake saved her. She realized true happiness upon meeting him. "

The two are as happy as they were on their first day and people have been wondering when they will get married.

However, it is rumored that Gavin is to blame for the fact that Gwen and Blake are not husband and wife at this time.

Apparently, since Gwen is a devout Roman Catholic, she really wants her marriage to Gavin to be annulled before remarrying.

However, as far as Gavin is concerned, he is in no hurry to do that for her.

The source told the media that "she knows that Gavin does not care if he receives an annulment or not, since he is only part of his life when he has to be these days, which is not so frequent,quot; .



