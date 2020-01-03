According to reports, Bravo could fire all the actors of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa02f7a94b2c9608182fe92e3fe7f47679% %MINIFYHTMLa02f7a94b2c9608182fe92e3fe7f476710%

A new report suggests that Bravo is reflecting on a great decision for the new season of the reality show by making a big cast change before its next season 15.

According to Radar Online, the network considers firing the entire cast. "The collection letters will be sent the week of January 6 and nobody is safe," a source tells Radar about the future of housewives.

"Bravo executives are considering firing everyone. They don't want the program to be boring," the source explains. "They are making the decision now and they will let the ladies know in a few days."

Now that everyone's destiny is at stake, people assume that the possibility of OC OG Vicky Gunvalson To be fired is to be hired. The television star was previously downgraded to a "friend" for the current season 14. "The degradation of Vicki can become to be fired completely," said the source of the situation of Vicki.

Prior to this, it was said that the producers of the program were "in a stalemate" when deciding who to eliminate from "RHOC". "The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly," a source revealed, referring to Tamra Judge, Shannon BeadorVicki and Kelly Dodd. However, it seems that the honchos were not completely sure how long the plot will attract people's attention, as the source added: "But the viewers want to continue seeing the same thing over and over again?"

The informant continued saying that Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter Y Brauwyn Windham-BurkeDestiny may be in the bubble. "The spectators do not connect as much with the new ladies as with the older ones," the source shared. "Some new ones will return, but viewers invest in the top four."

It was reported that executives wanted to maintain strong ratings for "RHOC." "People tuned in to Vicki's drama, but they also saw her when she wasn't there," the source said, insisting that the reality slut "doesn't drive the entire show."