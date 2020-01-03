Abhishek Bachchan reacts to the poster of Aishwarya's next wife Rai Bachchan



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most adorable couples in b-town. Junior Bachchan is really affectionate with his wife Aishwarya and never departs from PDA. Abhishek did the same with his recent comment on the first poster of Aishwarya's movie, Ponniyin Selvan.



The creators of the film launched yesterday the first poster of the film on Twitter. They wrote: “Are you ready to witness the beginning of the golden era on the big screen? âÂÂšÂÂ ”#PonniyinSelvan Shooting in progress #Kalki #ManiRatnam @LycaProductions @arrahman #RaviVarman @sreekar_prasad #ThottaTharani #Jeyamohan @ShamKaushal @ekalakhani @ BrindhaGopal1 @bagapath ”

The same poster was shared by a Twitter fan who captioned it as: “The first vision of #PonnyinSelvan already has me so excited. Imagine the day we received Aishwarya's first look, I swear I will pass out. "The tweet caught the attention of her husband Abhishek Bachchan and quickly responded to this tweet about wife Aishwarya. He wrote:" Me too ".

The first glimpse of #PonnyinSelvan You already have me so excited. Imagine the day we received the first glimpse of Aishwarya, I swear I will pass out. pic.twitter.com/bZFA9aOL3B – Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) January 2, 2020





Directed by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan is based on the popular Tamil novel of the same name. Reportedly, Aishwarya plays a negative character in the masterpiece, produced by Madras Talkies. The film also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Mohan Babu, among others.