A shocked Iraq reconsiders its relationship with the US. UU.

"It was an incorrect act by the United States because the United States should have coordinated with the Iraqi government," said Ameer Abbas, a protester, who shared the widespread view that the US attack was a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

Another protester, Mustafa Nader, said: “We are all against foreign interventions, whether from Iran, Saudi Arabia or the United States. We do not have a personal problem with Iran, but if the United States intervened at the same level as Iran, it will see as much objection as there has been against Iran, and perhaps stronger. "

Emma Sky, a former advisor to US forces in Iraq and a senior member in Yale, said the US-Iraqi relationship "is going to be really damaged,quot; by the murder. "I think there will be more calls for the United States to withdraw troops," he said.

She said the Americans will have difficulty justifying a continued presence in Iraq because of the perception that their goals are not aimed at promoting a stable Iraq, but that it contains Iran.

"The United States does not have a policy on Iraq," he said. "It has a policy on Iran."

While the Iraqi Parliament will surely address the issue of the presence of US troops, few expect the government to expel the Americans. Many Iraqi leaders still believe that the American presence is vital to their security and depend on the US training of the Iraqi security forces and, for better or worse, as a counterweight to Iranian influence.

Still, the Americans are left with few vital defenders in Iraq.

"Nobody is going to speak for us, despite everything we have done and despite the mistakes, and God knows we have made some mistakes," said Ryan Crocker, former US ambassador to Iraq and now the diplomat in residence at Princeton University. "Everything we have given to Iraq, and the Shiites in particular, were things they could never have dreamed of before 2003. But that was then and this is now."

