A hitman, a detective novelist and a woman who fell from the sky

Vesna Vulovic: the woman who fell from the sky

Almost five decades ago, Vesna Vulovic fell thousands of feet after the plane in which he was traveling exploded in the air. Miraculously, Ms. Vulovic, a flight attendant from the former Yugoslavia, survived. When I met her at her home in Belgrade in 2008, she told me she didn't remember the fall. But he vividly remembered its consequences, when it was celebrated as a national hero. He won a place in the Guinness Book of Records for the longest fall recorded without a parachute. She died in 2016 at 66.

Ratko Mladic: The Bosnian Butcher

When I arrived in the poor and remote Bosnian village where Ratko Mladic grew up, I was covered in black crows. Somehow it was appropriate for the hometown of the Bosnian Serb general responsible for the massacre of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica in 1995. In 2010, I and another Times reporter, Doreen Carvajal, investigated his whereabouts. He was captured a year later, in a Serbian agricultural village. His conviction in November 2017 for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes marked the end of one of the bloodiest chapters in Europe since the end of World War II.

Seemona Sumasar: a plot of revenge so intricate that prosecutors were pawns

In 2011, when I was a metropolitan reporter in New York, I came across a crime story directly from an episode of C.S.I. The case focused on Seemona Sumasar, a small former Wall Street analyst who had been raped by a former boyfriend. When she refused to drop the charges against him, he accused her of a series of armed robberies that never took place. As a result, the rapist and his victim changed places: Ms. Sumasar spent seven months in prison. "In collective memory, no one had seen anything like this before," the Queens district attorney told me at the time.

Pashe Keqi: a sworn virgin from Albania

For centuries in a rural area of ​​northern Albania, people lived under an old warrior code called Kanun, which dates back to the Ottoman era. Under the Kanun, the murder must be avenged with blood. Consequently, thousands of men were killed in the so-called blood disputes, leaving women alone in a culture where men ruled. Some women adapted by taking an oath of virginity and thus becoming the men of the house. In 2008, I went to the mountains of Albania and met Pashe Keqi, 78, a sworn virgin, to find out what had motivated her to exchange genres. The resulting story is not one that I will soon forget.