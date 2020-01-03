& # 39; 90 Day Fiance & # 39; stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik & # 39; Beyond the emotion & # 39; what are you waiting for a baby

%MINIFYHTML06d3b7d5eb3a44f379fd4cb3077ed7519% %MINIFYHTML06d3b7d5eb3a44f379fd4cb3077ed75110%

The couple, who met in the TLC reality series, reveals the sex of their unborn baby, which will arrive this spring, at a fun gender revelation party surrounded by loved ones.

Loren Brovarnik Y Alexei Brovarnik I have finally discovered the gender of your impending baby. Months after they shared with the world they had bread in the oven, the "90 day fiance"The stars spilled beans waiting for a baby this spring.

Prospective parents gave the happy news to their Instagram devotees just two days after it sounded in 2020. When uploading a series of photos of the gender revelation party, Loren said: "Our first [family] photo of 2020 brings us a lot of joy because today is the day we officially share that BabyBrov is a CHILD. " He added that "they wouldn't have it any other way," he said his baby will arrive in May.

Almost at the same time, Alexei made use of his own social media account to share similar photos of the party. Part of his legend reflected Loren's. Still, he managed to add a little more details about how they felt when he learned about the sex of his baby. "Loren was a little surprised but he knew it," he wrote blatantly.

In a separate interview with PEOPLE, Loren talked more about having a son as her first child. "Obviously we are more than excited for the arrival of BabyBrov this spring," said the 31-year-old. "He is already so dear to many!"

"They say there is no stronger bond than the one between a mother and her son, so the fact that I will have a mother's son has me crazy," he added the television personality, "and the fact that Alex has a new fishing partner and a mini-him, if you want, he is very excited! Brovarnik's name is taken to another generation! "

Loren and Alexei first met when he went on a trip to Israel in 2013. They reside in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after exchanging votes twice. The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in October 2019. At that time, Loren showed her baby a series of photos.

"We're so excited to finally say that BabyBrov is on the way! For those of you who say I'm pregnant, well, ding ding ding," Loren wrote in the caption. "We can't wait to welcome our baby or girl this spring!"

Alexei, meanwhile, came out with his own ad. Showing similar photos in a slide show, he declared: "Yes, it is true that we are pregnant, I could not be more excited. I WILL BE DAD!"