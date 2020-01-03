15 creepy secrets about the Grudge franchise

15 years ago, Sarah Michelle Gellar faced a danger that would scare away even the most intrepid killers.

In Resentment, a new version of the 2002 Japanese horror movie Ju onThe actress played Karen Davis, a new American social worker in Tokyo who begins working as a caretaker for an elderly woman who lives in a house literally tormented by her horrible past. It was an important role for Gellar, as he had just wrapped Buffy the Vampire Hunt after seven seasons and fulfilled his contract for two films as Daphne in real action Scooby Doo franchise.

"I was in this successful show. I had an amazing character. I had a second obligation. Scooby movie. And then it was time to say: & # 39; OK, what do I want to do with the rest of my life? & # 39; This film was the first film that appeared in which I had the desire to be part of it and it was a sensation I had not had since. Cruel intentions", he told The Associated Press before the movie was released on October 22, 2004.