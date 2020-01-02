Zooey Deschanel gets excited about his "Sweetie,quot; Jonathan Scott after celebrating the first Christmas and New Year together

Zooey Deschanel and Property brothers The star Jonathan Scott has just spent their first Christmas and New Year together as a couple, and the two could not help but get excited on Instagram with sweet posts to start 2020.

The 39-year-old actress posted a photo with Scott showing the couple standing on a hugged balcony while smiling at the camera. In the caption, Deschanel wrote: “A truly happy new year with my sweetie! 🥳 🥰💕 "

Scott also commented on the photo, writing that his new year's resolution was to remain "the type,quot; he deserves. The 41-year-old man also posted photos of the couple on his Instagram, and in his legend he wrote: "Once in your life you meet someone who changes everything."

In her comments section, Deschanel wrote that she is "the luckiest girl,quot;. And, Scott's brother, JD, wrote that the couple was "very pretty."

Deschanel and Scott met in August during a segment of Carpool Karaoke with James Cordon. An insider said People Magazine quickly joined by a "shared love for music,quot;. The source added that Scott makes Deschanel laugh, and he is "very sweet,quot; with her.

Only a few weeks after they met, Deschanel announced that she and her four-year-old husband, Jacob Pechenik, had separated. They said in a joint statement that after much discussion and a long period of contemplation, they decided they were better as friends, business partners and co-parents, rather than lifetime partners. The former couple shares two children: Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2.

After Deschanel and Scott met, they had no qualms about sharing their relationship on Instagram. During their first Christmas together, the couple watched the 2003 movie Elf, which Deschanel starred with Will Ferrell. When Scott shared a photo on Instagram, he cited the film and wrote that Deschanel was "so pretty you could be on a Christmas card."

Ad

Scott has also been an amazing Instagram boyfriend and has posted images of her in the backstage Very She & Him Christmas Party tour with M. Ward. Jonathan Scott also joined Zooey Deschanel on stage several times during the tour.



Post views:

one