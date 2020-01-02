Zoe Kravitz takes never-before-seen photos of her Parisian wedding

%MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf9% %MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf10%

Instagram

Among the images shared online, one presents the actress of & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; posing with her co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley.

Up News Info –

Zoe Kravitz He said goodbye to 2019 by giving fans a glimpse of his summer wedding while sharing photos of the Paris party on social media.

The "X Men First generation"Beauty married her fellow actor Karl Glusman in June (2019) at his father's French house, Lenny Kravitz, with famous guests like the mother of the bride, Lisa Bonet, and her husband, "Aquaman"piece Jason Momoa, Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington, Delevigne face, Chris Pine Y Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomeiand director Sam Taylor-Johnson and his actor spouse, Aaron Johnson.

Six months after being married, Zoe turned to Instagram to post a series of black and white photos of the occasion while recalling her best personal moments of 2019.

%MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf11% %MINIFYHTML7d5c4652533f7bd2fcf760d0caf8edbf12%

Among the images were photos of the bride and groom sharing a kiss and cutting their wedding cake, as well as photos of Zoe posing with her "Big little lies"co-stars Reese witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura DernY Shailene woodley, who had all flown to Paris for the nuptials.

<br />

The publications of Tuesday, December 31, were simply subtitled with the wedding date, "June 29, 2019," and Woodley commented on his cast photo by writing, "the best of all 2019."

<br />

The images emerge days after Zoe shared a birthday tribute to fashion guru Alexander Wang by uploading a behind-the-scenes photo of her friend from her big day, in which she could see her dancer-style wedding dress, designed by Wang. The bottom.