Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan: Does the Swedish striker still have the ability to revive the Serie A club? The | Soccer news





Zlatan Ibrahimovic is close to returning to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has secured a second period as an AC Milan player, but what are the reasons behind his move and what can he contribute to the troubled Serie A club?

After navigating his career between some of the elite clubs in Europe, such as Manchester United, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona and Ajax, the forward has rejoined AC Milan in an initial six-month contract, returning to San Siro eight years after leaving for Paris Saint Germain.

The Milan Serie A campaign has been nothing problematic until now, as it has replaced head coach Marco Giampaolo with Stefano Pioli after only seven games in the season, but the former head of Inter and Lazio has failed to change things with the club languishing in 11th place in Serie A.

Ibrahimovic, who joins as a free agent after leaving LA Galaxy, is likely to enter the XI holder of AC Milan as soon as he returns to his full physical condition and is online to make his second debut for the club in his Coppa showdown Italy vs. Spal on January 15, according to Sky in italy.

Here, we examine how the movement occurred and what can we expect from Zlatan in a great comeback from Serie A …

The fall of AC Milan in disgrace

The AC Milan decade ended in a nightmare, with a 5-0 beating in Atalanta that became their worst defeat in the league in more than 20 years. But it is fair to say that the club has been living in a declining era of mediocrity and uncertainty since Ibrahimovic left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

Massimiliano Allegri led the club to a Series A title in 2011, but was fired in January 2014 and since then, eight different managers have taken the reins at San Siro, and they all failed to secure a return to the League of Champions, which Milan has disappeared since 2014.

Ibrahimovic was the top scorer of AC Milan in the last decade

Add to that an acquisition fiasco of Yonghong Li. The Chinese businessman bought the club from Silvio Berlusconi in 2017, but was unable to pay a loan from US investment firm Elliott Management, which now owns the club. That really gives a better idea of ​​how one of the most decorated clubs in world football has suffered a surprising fall from misfortune.

However, what finally made Milan tighten the deal for Ibrahimovic was the lack of goals. Surprisingly, Ibrahimovic has been the club's top scorer in the last decade with 42 goals in two seasons, a testament to the team's sports problems. Forwards such as Mario Balotelli, Carlos Bacca, Andre Silva and Gonzalo Higuaín have not been able to achieve the same goal form and left.

The hope of the Milan board is for Ibrahimovic to start the new decade of the club in the same way he did in the 2010s.

Zlatan is hungry for a challenge

After two years without trophies in MLS, Ibrahimovic feels the need to prove himself and the rest of the world that at 38 he can still tip the balance in an important European league and in a team of the caliber of AC Milan. Given his age, this could be the last great move of his career.

Ibrahimovic has a weakness for Serie A football: after all, he really established himself as one of the best soccer players on the planet in Juventus and Inter between 2004 and 2009. Reports in Italy explain how his family finally favored his choice reasons, but AC Milan has convinced Ibrahimovic more than any other club of his firm desire to sign him, and has disbursed the money to prove it.

The Swede loves to make and be the difference, and has never shunned a challenge. He joins a team in the lower half of the table at the end of the year, with the fifth worst attack in the league, and whose appointment of a new manager was generally disappointing. It is not the easiest scenario to start your adventure in a new club.

However, leaving aside the objectives, the former Manchester United striker landed in Milan with the clear mission of becoming the driving force behind a young team that lacks confidence, morals and character, and will act as a big brother figure in the dressing room to regroup the costumes and give them a much needed boost in momentum and motivation.

157 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 157 goals in the five best leagues in Europe in this decade after his 30th birthday, 20 more than any other in this age group (Cristiano Ronaldo, 137). Immortal. # Opta2010s pic.twitter.com/RqWHKW3Yll – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2019

He hasn't played since late October and will probably need some time to get back in shape, but Ibrahimovic will begin to have an immediate impact on his teammates. He wants to win everything, all the time, and his muscular personality will induce his teammates to make that extra effort to remain competitive. Having a proven winner in their ranks will undoubtedly make the Milan game rise to a higher level.

His arrival has obviously revived a spark of pride and enthusiasm within the fan base. During one of the darkest periods in the club's recent history, both fans and players have been desperately looking for an aura character, personality and Ibrahimovic's character to hold on.

He doesn't have to tell them twice: the last time the club backed him, they won a league title.

A sports option or a business idea?

The measure has been criticized by some in Italy and seen as a purely media hit, focused on the economic needs of the club and used as a marketing strategy rather than a sports boost.

The forward will pocket around 10 million euros from Milan if the club decides to extend his contract for another year. Given the impact it can have on the club, both on and off the field, it is a good business for everyone involved.

Can Ibrahimovic make a difference in Series A?

Nor is Ibrahimovic a secret, like many other sports stars, he is also a shrewd entrepreneur and has been investing in business parallel to his football career. In the past, he created a sportswear brand A-Z, which closed in 2018; in 2013 he launched a line of perfumes, called Ibrahimovic Parfums; and even has a game for smartphones called Zlatan Legends.

The 38-year-old man owns two prestigious houses in Milan, one in the trendy neighborhood of Montenapoleone and another in the elegant Brera. It is very possible that the forward has an eye on life after retirement and is already anxious to settle in the financial capital of Italy.

For now, the movement seems to have given new encouragement to fans, and it certainly adds a significant ego to the mix of Serie A players, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The Swede has rarely failed to meet his standards, so there is every right to feel that this is an important turning point for him and AC Milan.