Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Protests in Iraq highlight rivalry between the United States and Iran and missteps
Two days of protests at the US embassy UU. In Baghdad, initiated by deadly American air strikes over the weekend, they reveal the miscalculation of the two most powerful patrons in the country: Iran and the United States.
Iran's proxy militias have played a crucial role in the fight against the Islamic State, making them an unlikely bed partner in the United States. But one of them killed an American contractor in an attack last week against an Iraqi military base, apparently without fear of reprisals.
The Trump administration, which has rejected the depth of Iran's determination to reestablish itself as the most powerful force in the region, seems not to have anticipated that its vindictive air strikes against an Iranian militia would provoke a major protest in Iraq.
Details: Some protesters forced their entry into the embassy complex on Tuesday and set some of their units on fire. The crowd, which was smaller on Wednesday, withdrew after the Iran-backed militias that had organized the riots ordered them to leave.
Background: Here is why the protesters attacked the embassy, and why the demonstrations in Iraq have focused in recent months on the enormous influence of Iran there.
Whats Next: The decision of the Iraqi government to allow protesters to enter the secure complex that includes the embassy may threaten the US presence in the country. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a planned trip to Ukraine and four other nations so he can stay in Washington to control tensions in Baghdad.
Netanyahu asks for immunity, testing Israel's patience
Only two months before an election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel took the rare step on Wednesday of asking Parliament to grant him immunity from prosecution for corruption charges. The request could delay your trial for months.
Mr. Netanyahu's request, which he presented hours before the legal deadline to do so, threatens to prolong the political stalemate that has already left Israel without a fully functioning government for almost a year. Legal experts say it would damage the rule of law.
Optics: The charges have abolished what our correspondent calls the "aura of invincibility,quot; of Mr. Netanyahu. However, Mr. Netanyahu is already Israel's oldest prime minister, and has survived previous political crises, such as the moment he returned to the power of his right-wing Likud party. 2009, three years after he won only 12 of the 120 seats in Parliament.
Whats Next: Under Israeli law, a legislator must seek the immunity of a parliamentary body, whose decision must be ratified by a simple parliamentary majority. So far it is not clear if Mr. Netanyahu could gather those votes.
Austria's next government is a study in contrast
Today in Vienna, the conservative Austrian Popular Party is expected to announce details of a new government is being formed with the leftist Green Party. The new government would officially be presented next week.
If the unlikely match is successful, it can be an example for other European democracies, particularly Germany, where there is already talk of forming a similar coalition after the next elections, scheduled for 2021. It will also represent a second political opportunity for the Austrian people. The party leader, Sebastian Kurz, a 33-year-old former chancellor.
Background: The new coalition comes seven months after the controversial alliance of the Austrian People's Party with an extreme right-wing party collapsed under the influence of an influence scandal. "If nothing else," writes our reporter, "the new coalition shows Mr. Kurz's abilities as a political chameleon."
If you have 10 minutes, it's worth it
Earthquakes in the Balkans
Construction of poor quality and lack of attention to the risks posed by old buildings: it is a pattern that is repeated throughout southeastern Europe.
A deadly earthquake in November in Albania, above, offers a severe warning for a region that has been devastated by much more powerful earthquakes in the past, three journalists. write in a Times story that also includes reports from Romania, Croatia and Bulgaria. Experts warn that the Balkan nations are not ready for the next big event.
This is what is happening most.
Turkey: In a special session today, Parliament is expected to authorize a plan to send troops to Libya to counter Russia-backed forces that have put Tripoli under siege since April. It is the latest example of Turkey's growing self-confidence as a regional power, and can help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan maintain his internal support.
The Vatican: Pope Francis apologized for slapping the hand of a woman who had torn his hand, momentarily unbalancing him. He said he had lost his patience and set a bad example.
North Korea: Kim Jong-un said in a long policy statement that his country's self-imposed moratorium on nuclear weapons testing was over. But he also said that his efforts to expand North nuclear weapons capabilities could be adjusted "depending on the future attitude of the United States."
Australia: The country, which has just witnessed the warmest decade recorded, is in the midst of a devastating fire season that has already killed at least 15 people. Here is why fires are so destructive.
France: President Emmanuel Macron insisted on a speech in which he was not giving up a plan to review the country's pension system that has caused almost a month of crippling transport strikes. But, nevertheless, he hinted that he could be open to compromises.
Germany: The rise of electric cars threatens jobs in Germany's powerful auto industry, which employs 835,000 people and trades with its experience in internal combustion engines and transmissions. (Almost all battery cells in Europe, which represent a large part of the cost of an electric car, are imported from Asia.)
Snapshot: Upstairs, ringing in 2020 with kisses in New York City. Here are some photos and videos of the New Year celebrations around the world.
Culinary spit: A court in France ruled on Tuesday against Marc Veyrat, a famous chef who had sued the Michelin Guide for stripping his restaurant of one of his three most precious stars. The court said it had not been able to prove that the degradation damaged its popular restaurant, La Maison des Bois.
Cash found: A hawk-eyed employee at a waste center in southeastern England returned £ 15,000 in cash (almost $ 20,000) to a couple who unknowingly left him there. The money had belonged to a dead relative with the habit of hiding money in the house.
What we are reading: The Washington Post list of what's out and what's by 2020. "Since 1978, my former employer has compiled an annual cultural spirit score card," writes Chris Stanford, in the informational meeting team. "It includes useful links for the final shipment, like me, which most tickets cannot understand."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: This recipe for Ground beef and macaroni are the most luxurious Hamburger Helper you have ever tasted.
Read: the The ceremony of delivery of the Golden Globes is Sunday. Our pop culture reporter shares his predictions.
Come on: In his last office, our 52 Places columnist visited the final stops on his list: Tahiti and his neighbors on the island in French Polynesia, in addition to Calgary, Canada.
Smarter life: One of the best things you can do for your health is to reduce foods with added sugar.
And now for the backstory in …
When to start (and end) a decade
In recent weeks, The Times has published many articles that mark the end of the decade. However, several readers have written to us passionately arguing that the decade still has another year.
In the sixth century, a Christian scholar named Dionysius Exiguus invented the year-old Domini numbering system, in which the year 1 d was supposed. C. would indicate the year of the birth of Jesus. There was no year zero, so the beginning of the first decade of the Common Era began with 1 and ended with 10.
Like language, time is socially constructed. People celebrated the end of the century in 2000 because the dramatic change in numbers served as a convenient marker, and also because humans are attracted to round numbers. But the first year of the third millennium is, technically, 2001. That said, someone born in 2000 was not alive in the 90s.
We will have it both ways. Welcome to the last year of the 202s, and also at the beginning of the 2020s.
Correction: Tuesday's briefing incorrectly said that the result of a coalition agreement in Austria could make Sebastian Kurz the youngest head of state in the world. In fact, he would make him the youngest acting head of government.
