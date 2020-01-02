Your informative session on Thursday – The New York Times

Protests in Iraq highlight rivalry between the United States and Iran and missteps

Two days of protests at the US embassy UU. In Baghdad, initiated by deadly American air strikes over the weekend, they reveal the miscalculation of the two most powerful patrons in the country: Iran and the United States.

Iran's proxy militias have played a crucial role in the fight against the Islamic State, making them an unlikely bed partner in the United States. But one of them killed an American contractor in an attack last week against an Iraqi military base, apparently without fear of reprisals.

The Trump administration, which has rejected the depth of Iran's determination to reestablish itself as the most powerful force in the region, seems not to have anticipated that its vindictive air strikes against an Iranian militia would provoke a major protest in Iraq.

Details: Some protesters forced their entry into the embassy complex on Tuesday and set some of their units on fire. The crowd, which was smaller on Wednesday, withdrew after the Iran-backed militias that had organized the riots ordered them to leave.

Background: Here is why the protesters attacked the embassy, ​​and why the demonstrations in Iraq have focused in recent months on the enormous influence of Iran there.

Whats Next: The decision of the Iraqi government to allow protesters to enter the secure complex that includes the embassy may threaten the US presence in the country. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a planned trip to Ukraine and four other nations so he can stay in Washington to control tensions in Baghdad.