Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes on Thursday, after authorities warned that the massive fires they were heading could be the worst in an already catastrophic season.

The fleeing motorists formed long lines at service stations in the southeastern part of New South Wales, after the state declared a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has repeatedly refused to talk about the role of climate change in fires, was bothered by angry residents who cursed him and insulted him when he visited Cobargo, in New South Wales.

Quotable: "It's going to be a blast furnace," in the next few days, Andrew Constance, New South Wales Transportation Minister, told The Sydney Morning Herald. He said the relocation of people was the largest in the region.

Toll: Eight people died in the last week, and fires set fire to more than 1,000 houses and killed countless wild animals in recent months. In the Victorian city of Mallacoota, where 4,000 people are stranded after the fires cut off the escape routes, this morning will begin a slow boat rescue effort.

The New York Times has been informing about how your smartphone can cost you privacy.

More recently, our published opinion desk One Nation, Tracked, an investigation into the location data industry that shows how companies silently collect and benefit from the precise movements of smartphone users.

But a new vulnerability is coming.

Apple includes a new chip in its iPhone 11s that will allow ultra-broadband wireless communication with other smart phones and devices. More phone manufacturers, such as Samsung, seem ready to launch their own UWB. (The UWB tokens are already on the shoulder pads of N.F.L. players to collect metrics and report animated computer repetitions.)

The new short-range technology could provide you with a lot of comforts: unlock your car or the entrance door when approaching and re-blocking when leaving, speed up phone-to-phone transfers and the like. Everything faster than Bluetooth.

But it could also make your location traceable even more precisely. In stores, retailers could "see,quot; where they stopped in their aisles, possibly tracking not only what they bought, but what they could have considered.

And if past experience is a guide, the police could also turn to the data.

That's all for this informative session. Until next time.

– Melina

Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]

P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode reviews an interview with President Trump that included The Times editor A.G. Sulzberger
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Half of 2020 (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Every day, our editors compile some of the most interesting or enjoyable facts that will appear on that day's coverage. Here are 79 favorites from last year.

