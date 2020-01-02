Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Australians are warned: fires will get worse

Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes on Thursday, after authorities warned that the massive fires they were heading could be the worst in an already catastrophic season.

The fleeing motorists formed long lines at service stations in the southeastern part of New South Wales, after the state declared a state of emergency.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has repeatedly refused to talk about the role of climate change in fires, was bothered by angry residents who cursed him and insulted him when he visited Cobargo, in New South Wales.

Quotable: "It's going to be a blast furnace," in the next few days, Andrew Constance, New South Wales Transportation Minister, told The Sydney Morning Herald. He said the relocation of people was the largest in the region.