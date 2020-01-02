Your Friday briefing – The New York Times

Australians are warned: fires will get worse
Tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes on Thursday, after authorities warned that the massive fires they were heading could be the worst in an already catastrophic season.
The fleeing motorists formed long lines at service stations in the southeastern part of New South Wales, after the state declared a state of emergency.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has repeatedly refused to talk about the role of climate change in fires, was bothered by angry residents who cursed him and insulted him when he visited Cobargo, in New South Wales.
Quotable: "It's going to be a blast furnace," in the next few days, Andrew Constance, New South Wales Transportation Minister, told The Sydney Morning Herald. He said the relocation of people was the largest in the region.
Toll: Eight people died in the last week, and fires set fire to more than 1,000 houses and killed countless wild animals in recent months. In the Victorian city of Mallacoota, where 4,000 people are stranded after the fires cut off the escape routes, this morning will begin a slow boat rescue effort.
Is it a time bomb?
The SoftBank-backed startup offering cheap hotel rooms has become one of the most valuable private companies in India, but its increase was, at least in part, based on practices that raise questions about the health of your business.
The workers told our reporters that Oyo gave gifts to the police to avoid problems with illegal rooms, imposed hidden fees, padded listings and even withholding payments. Its employees, under intense pressure to add new rooms to the service, bought hotels online that lacked electricity and water heaters.
Some believe that Oyo's unstable base makes it a bubble about to burst.
Impact: The company expects to lose money at least until 2021, according to government documents. If Oyo falls apart, it could ruin the landscape of new companies in the country as a whole, home to other multimillion-dollar companies, such as the Ola transport company and the digital payment provider Paytm. It would be another black eye for SoftBank, after WeWork and Instacart.
As we know: We review financial documents and court documents and talk to 20 current and former employees, as well as others familiar with Oyo's operations.
How Carlos Ghosn escaped
The escape of former fallen president of Nissan and Renault It has all the elements of a Hollywood-style thriller.
When Mr. Ghosn skipped bail in Japan on Sunday night, one plane was waiting to take him to Turkey and another to take him to Lebanon. There were multiple passports, rumors of gloomy forces at work and people in power denying they knew anything about it.
Our reporters paint an image of what might have crossed his mind before fleeing, hiding the lawyers who defended him in a prolonged criminal case on charges of financial irregularities.
The last: Lebanon received an arrest warrant from Interpol for Mr. Ghosn, Tokyo prosecutors He raided his house and a French official said that Ghosn, who has French, Brazilian and Lebanese passports, would not be extradited if he traveled to France.
Turkey began an investigation into its escape through Istanbul, questioning seven people, including four pilots.
Reminder: Mr. Ghosn is accused of not reporting his compensation, transferring personal financial losses to Nissan and using Renault funds to organize parties at the Palace of Versailles.
If you have 20 minutes, it's worth it
Martin Scorsese lets go
The 77-year-old director had an issue in mind when he sat down with our reporter: death. What motivates Mr. Scorsese now, he said, is not fear, but the acceptance that it happens to everyone. Mortality, a recurring theme in his childhood, is important in his latest film, "The Irishman."
"As they say in my movie," it is what it is, "he said." You have to accept it. "
This is what is happening most.
Taiwan Eight people, including the chief of the armed forces, died when the military helicopter carrying them crashed on the side of a mountain, authorities said.
Indonesia: Flash floods killed at least 30 people and left tens of thousands homeless in Jakarta, prone to flooding, after the capital's heaviest rains in decades.
Turkey: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He is preparing to send troops to Libya, only months after a military incursion into Syria. Analysts see the country as increasingly confident in its role as a regional power.
Israel: The Supreme Court refused to assess whether a candidate for prime minister accused of serious crimes can be asked to form a new government, removing an obstacle for Benjamin Netanyahu before the March 2 general election.
Snapshot: Above, a frozen waterfall in the city of Tangmarg, in Kashmir. A The record cold wave has been set in the region, where centralized heating is rare and residents were not prepared. Schools have closed and pollution is intensifying.
What we are reading: This essay in The New Yorker on the ups and downs of raising a young child. "I love it so much," says Emma G. Fitzsimmons, our new head of the City Hall office. “We need more writing about parenting by parents. It shouldn't look like (more) women's work. "
Now, a break from the news
The New York Times has been informing about how your smartphone can cost you privacy.
More recently, our published opinion desk One Nation, Tracked, an investigation into the location data industry that shows how companies silently collect and benefit from the precise movements of smartphone users.
But a new vulnerability is coming.
Apple includes a new chip in its iPhone 11s that will allow ultra-broadband wireless communication with other smart phones and devices. More phone manufacturers, such as Samsung, seem ready to launch their own UWB. (The UWB tokens are already on the shoulder pads of N.F.L. players to collect metrics and report animated computer repetitions.)
The new short-range technology could provide you with a lot of comforts: unlock your car or the entrance door when approaching and re-blocking when leaving, speed up phone-to-phone transfers and the like. Everything faster than Bluetooth.
But it could also make your location traceable even more precisely. In stores, retailers could "see,quot; where they stopped in their aisles, possibly tracking not only what they bought, but what they could have considered.
And if past experience is a guide, the police could also turn to the data.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Melina
Thank you
To Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford for the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the editor of Briefings, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode reviews an interview with President Trump that included The Times editor A.G. Sulzberger
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a clue: Half of 2020 (four letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Every day, our editors compile some of the most interesting or enjoyable facts that will appear on that day's coverage. Here are 79 favorites from last year.