YG publishes a statement about its "ignorant,quot; opinions in the past – Apologize to the LGBTQ community!

The rapper turned to social networks to publish an apology addressed to the LGBTQ community for some comments that were & # 39; ignorant & # 39 ;. That said, it seems that YG is starting the new decade on a positive note, taking responsibility for their mistakes and a kinder and more tolerant person!

That is also the message that YG tried to convey in his tweet: that he is now a different person, someone who fortunately has evolved beyond those opinions.

‘I have been struck that my old views on life were ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ community for having appeared as if it were anything but respectful and accepted. Live. Love. Already alive. Gang! ", Wrote.

At this time, there is no explanation on what exactly caused his change of mind and his sudden need to apologize.

However, some users rushed to share their guesses, one of the most popular assumptions is that their ex, Kehlani, is bisexual and that is what made him publicly apologize.

These are some of the reactions he received to the tweet: "He only said that to appease Kehlani." / "Kehlani made a change of man."

As you will remember, the artists joined for the first time in September and their relationship was confirmed in the Kith show at the New York Fashion Week.

But, the following month, a YG clip appeared kissing another woman and her team issued a statement arguing that she regretted the mistake and was drunk when it happened.

If that excuse is valid or not, the couple stayed together.

However, as of December, Kehlani and YG appear to be separated.



