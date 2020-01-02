YG apologizes to the LGBTQ community

Rapper YG was thoughtful on New Year's Day and jumped on Twitter to apologize to the LGBTQ community for some of his past opinions.

"I have been struck that my old views on life were ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ community forever as if it were anything but respectful and accepted. Live. Love. Already Life. Gang," he tweeted.

At first glance, some received the apology with open arms, but others were more skeptical about the rapper's apology. According to reports, YG is trying to regain the affection of his ex-girlfriend Kehlani. Kehlani is part of the LGBTQ community and has declared herself publicly single after she allegedly cheated on her after only a few months of being together.

Either way, it is a great way to start the new year. However, we do not know if your apology has made any difference in your status with Kehlani …