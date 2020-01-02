YG apologizes to the LGBTQ community

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper YG was thoughtful on New Year's Day and jumped on Twitter to apologize to the LGBTQ community for some of his past opinions.

"I have been struck that my old views on life were ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ community forever as if it were anything but respectful and accepted. Live. Love. Already Life. Gang," he tweeted.

