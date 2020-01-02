YG apologizes to the LGBTQ community for their ignorant opinions

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Yg 2020 begins with an apology.
The rapper turned to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to the LGBTQ community, saying he has evolved through his previous "ignorant,quot; views.
"I have been struck that my old views on life were ignorant," said the 29-year-old. "I apologize to the LGBTQ community forever as if it were anything but respectful and accepted. Living. Loving. Already alive. Gang!"
It is not clear why the rapper was forced to issue an apology. However, some Twitter users feel it is due to the fact that their ex-girlfriend, 24-year-old singer Kehlani, is openly bisexual.
A Twitter user responded to the rapper's tweet saying, "He just says that to appease kehlani." Intervened other, "Kehlani finished changing man."
The two stars first connected in September 2019, six months after the singer gave birth to her first child (whose father is the star guitarist, Javie Young-White) Kehlani and YG confirmed their relationship at the Kith show at New York Fashion Week.
However, things changed when a video of YG appeared in October showing him kissing another woman in a car. The video was originally shared by The shadow room. In a statement to the store, YG's team said it regretted being drunk. The couple stayed together.
Kehlani later addressed the trap scandal in November by releasing a song called "You Know Wassup,quot; on SoundCloud. In the lyrics, I talked about being "embarrassed,quot; by the scandal, but I still wanted to make things work.
In December, however, the two seemed to be separated. In a deleted tweet, the singer hinted that she was no longer with YG.
The tweet also broke down rumors that he had moved out of YG and was dating the Canadian rapper. Tory Lanez.
"Because I keep seeing this. I'm addressing it. Absolutely not. We made a song for my album," he explained. "I am single and focused."
Whatever the status of your relationship with Kehlani, it seems that YG wants to pass a new leaf in the new decade.
