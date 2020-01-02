Yankee Sunday German suspended 81 games for domestic violence incident

MLB has imposed a suspension of 81 games on Yankee pitcher Domingo Germán.

The league announced Thursday that it found New York law in violation of its joint policy of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.

"My office has completed its investigation into allegations that Domingo Germán violated the Joint Policy on Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse of the Major Leagues," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press release. "Having reviewed all available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Germán violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The Yankees added: "We stand firm in our support for the Major League Baseball investigation process and disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo Germán. Domestic violence, in any form, is a seriously serious matter that affects all segments of our society …

"We are encouraged by Domingo's acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope that this indicates a commitment to make a significant and positive change in his personal behavior."

Germán received an administrative license after an incident on September 16 in which he allegedly beat his children's mother at the charity event of his teammate CC Sabathia.

No charges were filed and no police report was made. MLB was notified through a third party and the league conducted its own investigation into the incident.

Germán will not appeal the suspension.

The ban is retroactive to 2019, during which he turned 18 games, leaving 63 games in suspension from Germán in the 2020 season.

Germán will also donate to Sanctuary for Families, a non-profit organization based in New York City dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence, according to the MLB statement.