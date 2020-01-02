World Juniors 2020: four reasons why the United States received an early departure

The Junior IIHF 2020 World Championship ended for the United States after it fell to Finland 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

It is the first outing for Americans since they finished fifth in 2015; This defeat ended an impressive run of four consecutive years with a medal. Although the strength of a preliminary round group that included Russia, Canada, Germany and the host Czech Republic made the way for Americans to another junior world crown more difficult than in previous years, this year's paper list She seemed strong enough to be considered one of the best candidates to win.

The Finns, however, finished any opportunity in another American championship by stifling them strongly through aggressive control and only gave them seven shots in the final draw. In addition, Finland gave the US UU. Only two power play opportunities for the entire game: the second in the last two minutes of regulation.

So what exactly happened in the Czech Republic? Here are four reasons why Americans return home empty-handed.

Defense score

Apart from the participation of Zac jones On multiple high quality goal opportunities, the US defenders did not have a productive tournament from an offensive point of view. Of the 10 competing nations, only Kazakhstan received fewer points (two) from its defenders than the US. UU. (Five). On the contrary, the four teams that advanced – Canada, Finland, Sweden and Russia – received 17, 17, 19 and 12 points, respectively.

One can argue that the best defender of the USA. UU. In terms of gaming and generating opportunities out of trouble is the Philadelphia Flyers prospect Cam york, which averaged a minimum team of 5:55 per game and was hardly used with force. The group in general was strong defensively, but the New York Rangers draft pick K’Andre Miller’s A poorly advised rotation at the end of a game tied against Canada led to the winner of the Alexis Lafreniere game. That loss in the opening game prevented the Americans from winning the group and obtaining a better position in the medal round.

Statistics will show that this defense body allowed only five goals with a uniform strength, but their inability to handle the forecasts of Finland and Canada had a profound impact on their ability to help tip the ice in their favor.

The penalty

Make no mistake: the hard work shown by people like Jack drury, Spencer Stastney Y Parker Ford while down a man was almost heroic. But in the end, the death penalty disappointed the Americans, specifically in the critical Boxing Day game against Canada, where they were victims three times. They did a solid job killing a four-minute opening power game early in the first period of their quarter-final match against Finland, but the only goal was a one-time Joonas Oden while Jack drury It was in the box to hook.

Miller was on the ice when they gave up five of eight power-play goals, and both he and his teammate from Wisconsin Ty Emberson made questionable decisions in coverage. For the tournament, the US death penalty UU. It worked with a disappointing success rate of 65.2 percent, its worst in the last decade.

Depth score

For some reason, only five American strikers in the quarterfinals match against Finland played for 14 minutes, and both Alex Turcotte – the fifth overall selection in last year's draft – and the top scorer Arthur Kaliyev, played less than four minutes in the final period. While it is common practice for a coach to ride his best players in a closed game, the dependence of head coach Scott Sandelin on two lines throughout the tournament, including the last 15 minutes of regulation against Finland, was disconcerting due to the resumes of the teenagers that he kept on the bench.

In retrospect, the intensity and importance of this year's game in Group B may have made it easier for Sandelin to justify relying on his preferred group, but he must be held partly responsible for not finding the right combinations for his two bottom lines.

There are not enough goals from the scorers

Raise your hand if you predicted that three of the most prolific scorers in the history of the US National Team Development Program. UU. – recent first round selections Oliver Wahlstrom, Turcotte and Cole Caufield – would be combined for an insignificant goal of five against five in five games.

Although Turcotte and Caufield joined together to score the winner in overtime against the Czechs, they couldn't see enough ice to hit the game hard. Of course, they were on the younger side of the list and are eligible to return next year; But zero objectives in the regulation between the two was a development that few, if any, could have foreseen.

Wahlstrom, on the other hand, had no excuses. He is a goal scorer who saw a lot of time on ice in all situations, and although he had four assists, his only goal was an insurance marker in the third period against Germany. Wahlstrom led the team with 21 shots and hit the post several times, but it could have been better when they needed it most.