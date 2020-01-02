Within Kylie Jenner's plan for her relationship with Baby Daddy Travis Scott in 2020

WENN / Avalon

A new report reveals how the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He will take his relationship with his former rapper, with whom he shares his daughter Stormi, after his separation last October.

Apparently there is no possibility of Kylie Jenner and ex Travis Scott (II) to get back together despite their meeting at the annual KarJenner Christmas party. After separating last October, the founder of Kylie Lip Kit does not have a plan to rekindle her romance with the rapper, according to a new report, and will focus on being civil for the sake of her daughter Stormi.

"Right now, Kylie is focusing on herself and her daughter and raising children, and those are really her only concerns," a source tells HollywoodLife.com. "He told some friends that he doesn't think he will solve things with Travis in a romantic way in 2020 or beyond."

However, Kylie is determined to have things with her friendly ex for the sake of Stormi. "Raising Stormi together is very important to her, but she has said she believes they have been done for good in a future relationship," the source continues.

Speaking about the rapper who attended the famous clan's Christmas party, the informant shares: "The main reason Travis was at the family party was to be a united parental front for his daughter. She knows that Travis is an amazing father. and he always wants to include it "This is something that Kris has always instilled in him and really listens to his mother in this case."

This comes after Kylie treated her devotees in line with a wrist trap, a pair of black and white photos of her in lingerie. Taken by her friend and personal assistant Victoria Villarroel, the image showed the makeup mogul on the bed while wearing only a lace bra and underwear.

While many praised the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The protagonist of the sexy photos, Travis apparently didn't feel the same. Shortly after Kylie shared the photos, the rapper turned to Instagram Stories to simply write," Lol. "