Wilmer Valderrama is engaged to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco

Wilmer Valderrama2020 begins on a high note!

the That 70's show star announced his commitment to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on Wednesday. "& # 39; It's just us & # 39;", Wilmer captioned the photo of his proposal next to the beach, and added his special date, "01-01-2020,quot;.

According to the 39-year-old Instagram, he and his future wife celebrated New Year's Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego, where Wilmer asked the question.

the NCIS The actor and Amanda, who is 28 years old and works as a model, joined for the first time in April 2019 after being discovered and together in Los Angeles "He definitely wants to make sure he feels taken care of," said a source MI! News of the time. "Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."

Almost a year later and it is clear that these lovebirds are ready to take the next big step in their relationship!