Wilmer Valderrama committed to Amanda Pacheco on New Year's Day

The star of & # 39; NCIS & # 39; He shares a photo of him on his knees to ask the question to his girlfriend by the ocean in La Jolla, San Diego in California.

Wilmer Valderrama is engaged, after proposing marriage to his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on new year's day (January 1, 2020).

The 39-year-old actor asked the question by the ocean in La Jolla, San Diego in California, and shared a photo of the moment on his Instagram page.

"& # 39; It's just us & # 39; 01-01-2020," Wilmer captioned the click, which he saw kneeling while asking Amanda barefoot to be his wife.

The image quickly attracted greeting messages from the famous friends of the "That & # 39; 70s Show" star, including Eva Longoria, who commented with palms emojis and wrote "ahhhhhh !!!!!"

Marlon Wayans wrote: "Everyone grew up. Congratulations brother," while Gabrielle Union commented: "Congratulations!"

It is believed that Wilmer and Amanda have been dating since early 2019: they were photographed together for the first time while they were shopping in April last year.

Before meeting the stunning model, Wilmer had dated stars like Mandy Moore, Demi lovato Y Minka Kelly.