Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco are engaged – Look at the sweet proposal!

2020 has just begun and it seems that it is already great in regards to Wilmer Valderrama. That & # 39; 70s Show star decided to take a big step in his relationship with his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco and asked the big question!

Obviously, she said yes, which means she is now her fiancee!

The couple could not be happier to welcome the new decade with a new label for their relationship and Valderrama could not wait to share the great news with his followers.

That said, he took his platform of choice, Instagram, to announce the engagement, publishing a photo that captured his beach proposal.

Next to him, he wrote: "It's just us now. 01-01-2020,quot;.

It seems that the two celebrated NYE in Mexico before heading to San Diego, which is also the place where Wilmer asked his girlfriend to marry him.

The actor and the 28-year-old model were linked for the first time in April after being captured by the camera in Los Angeles together.

At that time, a source discovered E! News that he definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of. Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling. "

It seems they have been dating for less than a year, but lovebirds feel they are made for each other and do not need more time to confirm it.

Valderrama had previously dated some important names in the entertainment industry, including Demi Lovato and Mandy Moore, but it obviously didn't work out.

That does not mean that he is not yet close to his ex because they really are on good terms!



