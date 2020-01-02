Will the Tennessee Titans ruin the New England Patriots party? The | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML1e71d27b61eceab3e530eb7690b21c889% %MINIFYHTML1e71d27b61eceab3e530eb7690b21c8810%





Tom Brady and the Patriots have been stumbling during the second half of the season without their usual dominance

The Tennessee Titans and the New England Patriots have had trends in opposite directions in the second half of the regular NFL season.

After reaching an 8-0 record mid-season, defending Super Bowl Patriots champions stumbled with 4-4 during the second half, and finally threw the No. 2 seed in the conference with a shocking defeat to the Miami Dolphins in Week 17

Meanwhile, since Ryan Tannehill assumed the position of starting quarterback for the Titans in Week Seven, he has led them to a 7-3 record and has won five of his last seven.

Perhaps most importantly, the Titans have been scoring for fun, while Tom Brady and company have begun to stumble.

Tennessee has only scored less than 24 points once since Week Nine, and they have averaged 33.4 in that span. The Patriots have only scored more than 24 points once in that same period (against the humble Bengals), and are driving only 21.4 per game.

Are we ready for a surprise early release to start the decade for the generally dominant Patriots?

Tannehill vs. Brady: Who has the advantage?

Ryan Tannehill has been broadcasting it to the Titans since entering the lineup

At any other time in the Tannehill and Brady races, you would take the 42-year-old New England QB, easily. It has the Super Bowls, the success of the playoffs, the records in the history books and, ultimately, everything you want in a quarterback in the most important moments.

Meanwhile, Tannehill, 31, has gone through the first 100 games of his career as an unknown character, or at least little spoken. In those 100 games (98 starts), he has a 49-49 record and never made it to the playoffs once in his seven years with the Miami Dolphins.

So why has it now become a jolt of which quarterback has the best chance of leading his team to the next round of the postseason?

Simply put, look at the key statistics of the two since Tannehill made his first start for the Titans in Week Seven.

Tannehill vs Brady in the last 10 starts Statistics Ryan Tannehill Tom brady Comp 188 224 Att 270 385 Comp% 69.6 58.2 TD 22 14 IN T 5 5 5 5 Classification 119.6 82.3 ALREADY 9.6 6.0 Record 7-3 6-4

The statistics can be misleading, the team's victories are not reduced to the quarterback game and there are other elements involved, but it is clear who has been the best of the two as we approach the playoffs.

And it's not just Brady that Tannehill has eclipsed this season. He led the entire league in passer rating (117.5) over the course of the season, while Brady (88.0) finished 19th.

With a rich history of games against Brady while playing in the AFC East, just another quarterback (Peyton Manning, six wins) has won more games against the six-time Super Bowl champion than Tannehill. Will Tannehill improve his 4-6 record against Brady on Saturday?

Talented Titans & # 39; O vs. New England & # 39; s No 1 defense

Derrick Henry ended up as the NFL leader despite a slow start and losing a game

Over the course of the regular season, New England finished as the NFL's No. 1 total defense in both points (14.1) and yards (275.9) allowed per game, but had a 12-0 record when they allowed less than 20 points , and 0-4 when more than 20 are allowed.

Can they contain the red-hot Titans offensive that features the NFL leaders in both passes (Tannehill) Y yards on land (Derrick Henry)?

The rise of Henry with Tannehill at the helm has been transcendent, crowned by a performance of 32 carries, 211 yards and three touchdowns in week 17 in which he secured the title by land, even after missing the game before with an injury to the hamstrings

The Derrick Henry improvement Statistics Weeks 1-6 Weeks 7-17 Games 6 6 9 9 Attempts 113 190 A / G 18.8 21.1 Hurried yards 416 1124 Y / G 69.3 124.9 ALREADY 3.7 5.9 Rush TD 4 4 12

A runner's 6-foot-3-foot, 247-pound freight train took his game to the next level with the help of his new quarterback. Henry had achieved four 100-yard games on the ground in his three-year career before this season, but he reached that mark four times in the last five games of the season.

However, he faces a group that allowed only 95.5 yards on the ground per game, and the story is not a good omen for the running champion. On all three occasions since 1970 that the NFL leader faced total No. 1 defense in the playoffs, those runners are 0-3 and none have achieved more than 77 yards.

This Patriots D has been possibly the best of the Bill Belichick era, and there have been some excellent ones. But they must bring their game A to contain Tannehill, Henry and the amazing rookie catcher A.J. Brown, who has exploded in the last six games.

Stephon Gilmore has starred in the solid New England defense this season

He finished the year with 1,051 yards received (most among rookies) and nine scrimmage touchdowns (also most). His 605 yards received since week 12 lead the entire league, and in the year he averaged 20.2 yards per catch. That led to the NFL and was the best rookie catcher in the Super Bowl era, ahead of Randy Moss (19.0), Julio Jones (17.8) and T.Y. Hilton (17.2).

With all that said, the Patriots will not be afraid. Jamie Collins and Dont & # 39; a Hightower are formidable forces in the linebacker. Cornerbacks J.C. Jackson (37.0) and Stephon Gilmore (47.4) are among the top three in the NFL pass qualification allowed this season, according to Pro Football Focus. There are game creators at all levels.

Which of these two groups will take the lead?

Who takes a step forward for the Patriots?

Julian Edelman has been a playoff hero for the Patriots throughout his career

On the other side of the ball, it's not just Tom Brady. Never is.

Every postseason, every Super Bowl race, someone approaches the Patriots.

Julian Edelman, even with the knee and shoulder problems that have kept him in the injury report, will be a factor on Saturday night. In his last two playoffs alone (six games), he has achieved 47 catches, 730 yards, two Vince Lombardi trophies and an MVP Super Bowl award.

Last postseason, Sony Michel had six touchdowns. Last season, Danny Amendola was the man of the moment, leading the team in goals, catches and receiving yards. James White could easily have been named Super Bowl LI MVP for his effort of 14 catches, 139 yards and three TDs against the Falcons.

James White has taken a step forward when it was important for New England, including a great performance in Super Bowl LI

Who will lend a hand to Brady this time?

Could it be Rex Burkhead, who has accumulated 210 of his 581 yards of season scrimmage in the last three games? How about rookie N & # 39; Keal Harry? He missed the first half of the season due to an injury, but received the seven highest goals of the season in Week 17. Mohamed Sanu has been extremely quiet since his exchange from Atlanta: have the Pats saved him for a great postseason? ?

If the Titans advance to the next round, we will probably be talking about great performances of their star names. If New England moves on, look for one of its many & # 39; team players & # 39; to steal attention and remind everyone what makes this dynasty so special.

