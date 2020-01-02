Will the new gas agreement feed the regional rivalry in the eastern Mediterranean? The | Greece

Global demand for natural gas is growing and discoveries in the Eastern Mediterranean are changing the European Union's policies on its energy supplies.

For decades, he has depended on Russia to get gas. But Israel, Greece and Cyprus have signed a project for an oil pipeline that would decrease Europe's dependence on Moscow.

The supply will connect Israel's marine fields with Europe and is expected to meet about 10 percent of the EU's natural gas demand.

But that unites the three signatories in opposition to Turkey and Libya.

Last month, Ankara and Tripoli agreed on a new maritime boundary that they call their Exclusive Economic Zone.

They say this gives them full rights to exploit natural resources in the eastern Mediterranean, including oil and gas.

How is this agreement shaping politics in the region?

Presenter: Julie McDonald

Guests:

Gabriel Mitchell – political fellow at the Mitvim Institute, a group of experts

Mehmet Ogutcu – president of the London Energy Club and former Turkish diplomat

James Moran – associate research fellow at the Center for European Policy Studies, and former EU ambassador to Egypt

Source: Al Jazeera News