Why the 2020 Golden Globes menu will be based on 100 percent plants

the 2020 golden balloons They are becoming vegan.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that this year's meal at the Golden Globes ceremony will be totally plant based, in an effort to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.

As the statement obtained by E! The news says: "As part of HFPA's overall approach to sustainability, the Golden Globes will be serving a 100% plant-based meal at the fair, to raise awareness about how our choices can affect the environment. All products and Vegetables are local and of sustainable origin. "

This is the first year that the Golden Globes meal will consist only of vegan options, although in the past, vegan and gluten-free menu items were offered.

According to The Hollywood reporterThis vegan dinner was a last minute change, since the meal included fish until December.

As executive chef of Beverly Hilton Matthew Morgan He told the store: "We had the menu with fish. Then we met with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. They are definitely the first Golden Globes that have become vegan."