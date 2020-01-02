Why the 2020 Golden Globes menu will be based on 100 percent plants

the 2020 golden balloons They are becoming vegan.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Thursday that this year's meal at the Golden Globes ceremony will be totally plant based, in an effort to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.
As the statement obtained by E! The news says: "As part of HFPA's overall approach to sustainability, the Golden Globes will be serving a 100% plant-based meal at the fair, to raise awareness about how our choices can affect the environment. All products and Vegetables are local and of sustainable origin. "
This is the first year that the Golden Globes meal will consist only of vegan options, although in the past, vegan and gluten-free menu items were offered.
According to The Hollywood reporterThis vegan dinner was a last minute change, since the meal included fish until December.
As executive chef of Beverly Hilton Matthew Morgan He told the store: "We had the menu with fish. Then we met with the HFPA and they wanted to make this change to send a good message. They are definitely the first Golden Globes that have become vegan."
In addition to vegan food, the awards ceremony is taking its commitment to sustainability one step further by eliminating single-use plastic from the event.
As the HFPA statement continued, "Icelandic Glacial is this year's water sponsor that will serve water on the carpet and inside the ceremony in glass bottles, eliminating plastic waste. They will also make a donation to an organization chosen by HFPA ".
In November, the Icelandic Glacier announced that it was selected as the official water of the January 5 ceremony. (Sorry, Fiji Water Girl).
President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria He said that all these changes are his attempt to remind attendees of the climate crisis.
"During the holidays, we take the time to reflect on last year and begin to think about the new year and the next decade," Soria said in a statement to E! News. "The climate crisis is impossible to ignore and after talking with our colleagues and friends in the community, we feel challenged to do better."
While continuing, "The decision to serve a completely plant-based meal was taken by our partners at the Beverly Hilton, and represents a small step in response to a major problem. By partnering with Icelandic Glacial to hydrate guests through Glass bottles, eliminating single-use plastic, and serving a 100% plant-based meal, we hope to raise awareness about small changes that can have a greater impact. We know that award shows have a long way to go, and we can all do better. "
The 2020 Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
