Why Peter Weber from The Bachelor still lives at home

If you've been thinking, "The Pete pilot is quite perfect … except he still lives with his parents," be prepared to turn that "except,quot; into a "especially because." Or at least a "and that's fine,quot;.

Before his son's debut as the star of The Bachelor Next week, Peter Weber's parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., were the guests at the Bachelor Party podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, and proved to be incredibly sweet people.

They had many small things to share about their pilot son, such as how he never complains and never got into trouble, and Pete's mother, Barbara, was happy to explain why it is not strange that he still lives at home.