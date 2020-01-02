Why Peter Weber from The Bachelor still lives at home

If you've been thinking, "The Pete pilot is quite perfect … except he still lives with his parents," be prepared to turn that "except,quot; into a "especially because." Or at least a "and that's fine,quot;.
Before his son's debut as the star of The Bachelor Next week, Peter Weber's parents, Barbara and Peter Sr., were the guests at the Bachelor Party podcast with Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin, and proved to be incredibly sweet people.
They had many small things to share about their pilot son, such as how he never complains and never got into trouble, and Pete's mother, Barbara, was happy to explain why it is not strange that he still lives at home.
"First of all, we are a very, very close family. Very close … we are basically one. We support each other in every way, and we are each other's best friends, not just parents. We are all to each other. ", said. "People forget: I'm Cuban, it's fine … In the old days, Cuba, children would be at home and at age 20 they would get married, and still live at home. They would have children and grandparents. … it was a big family happy, everyone who lived at home, so, contrary to what many people say, I can't wait to get rid of children … our culture is a bit different, and that's not right and one is wrong, we want keep that family bond, that unity together. And that is one of the reasons why Peter and my other son Jack still live at home, because there is no reason to really move. "
And that is not the only reason.
"Let's say that for Peter, he works four days a week. Then he has four days off, and leaves with his friends, as if they were taking a little mini vacation anywhere. And then he returns, and returns to work. So, Is it really smart to be paying a lot of money, monthly, until you can buy a house? Then I always tell you that it is better to save your money, that you can buy a house tomorrow if you wish "continued. "Responsibly, he can do it, but I'm just looking for the right place for him when we decide he will take that step … but we are very happy to live at home, all together."
Peter's work is a sufficient explanation, since the pilots are away from home for long periods of time, since they fly for hours and hours at a time, and take breaks in other cities around the world. And he has at least three contestants who are hostesses, so maybe he finds a couple that already lives that same lifestyle.
Barbara and Pete Sr. also revealed that we will see them much more this season as we see their renewal of votes on the screen, so we will continue to know them quite well as we watch the love of Pete Jr. The story unfolds.
The Bachelor opens Monday at 8 p.m. on ABC