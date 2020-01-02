Why do Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin face divorce rumors again?

Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Jana KramerThe year came to a self-described "interesting end," and his fans want to know why.
The recent social media activity of the country singer could be seen as a cause of concern for those who follow her and her husband Mike Caussinrelationship trip in your To complain Podcast, which often deepens the couple's continuing struggles with infidelity, addiction and parenthood. Just before the new year, Jana took Instagram with a cryptic message that said: "2019. You are coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is that … time heals all wounds ".
According to We weekly, the One tree hill star also removed the word "wife,quot; from her Instagram biography and Mike's name from her podcast page. At some point since then, he added both again, but has not yet explained why they were removed in the first place.
Also, it seems that Jana deleted several photos of her and the former NFL player, and posted the following quote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday: "She has gone through hell. So believe me when I tell you, fear when you look in a fire and smiles. "
Jana and Mike suspended their marriage in 2016 after it was revealed that he cheated on her. The retired athlete finally entered rehab for sex addiction and the couple reconciled and renewed their votes in 2017.
The couple now uses their podcast platform to resolve their differences in real time, which included a recent incident that involved the discovery of an explicit image on Mike's phone.
After Mike decided not to tell his wife about receiving the photo, which turned out to be spam, Jana found her alone while checking her Apple Watch. "Because I'm still with that, my anxiety has worsened," he shared at the time. "It made me feel more confused and it's like putting more salt on the wound."
"I think maybe now he will see how serious that wound is for me and the trauma of finding things, whether he has done something or not," Jana explained. "I am at the point of literally a nervous breakdown, where I simply can no longer handle it physically."
Jana and Mike withstood the storm, and it's safe to say they have all the tools to weather one more.
"10 out of 10 women would probably have left in Jana's shoes and situation," Mike told E! News in 2018. "But over time, she could see that she wanted to work on that. She wanted to fight and against all the family members, friends, everyone around her, against all her advice, she chose to stay. And that still makes me leaves you speechless to this day. "
ME! The news has reached the Jana representative for comment.