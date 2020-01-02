Why do Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin face divorce rumors again?

Jana KramerThe year came to a self-described "interesting end," and his fans want to know why.

The recent social media activity of the country singer could be seen as a cause of concern for those who follow her and her husband Mike Caussinrelationship trip in your To complain Podcast, which often deepens the couple's continuing struggles with infidelity, addiction and parenthood. Just before the new year, Jana took Instagram with a cryptic message that said: "2019. You are coming to a very interesting end … and for now, all I have to say is that … time heals all wounds ".

According to We weekly, the One tree hill star also removed the word "wife,quot; from her Instagram biography and Mike's name from her podcast page. At some point since then, he added both again, but has not yet explained why they were removed in the first place.

Also, it seems that Jana deleted several photos of her and the former NFL player, and posted the following quote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday: "She has gone through hell. So believe me when I tell you, fear when you look in a fire and smiles. "