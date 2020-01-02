Why can England put an end to the failures of Cape Town against South Africa? Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLe37916309d59dc0a79e523b93bdb41949% %MINIFYHTMLe37916309d59dc0a79e523b93bdb419410%

England hasn't won a Cape Town test since 1957





Denis Compton, Colin Cowdrey and Peter May. These were the pillars of the batting lineup when England had the last win in a Test-match in Cape Town.

The date was January 1957 and tourists, led by May, won by a blunt 312 races. Even considering South Africa's years of sports isolation during the era of apartheid, that's a long time without another victory in the Test.

England is by no means the only visiting team that fights on the Newlands track: South Africa has a formidable record there and has not lost anywhere in Australia since 1962.

So what are the reasons behind England's barren race, and why could they have reasonable grounds for optimism when they arrive in Cape Town, seeking to recover from their 107-race loss in the first Test at Centurion?

Newlands has tended to rotate more than most seam-friendly surfaces in South Africa. The left-arm spinner Johnny Wardle claimed his best 12-89 test analysis during that victory in England 63 years ago.

Since they resumed the country tour in 1995, England has often fought against slow left shipowners such as Paul Adams and Nicky Boje, particularly when the wicket began showing signs of wear later in the game.

Paul Adams helped bring England down in a ticket loss in Cape Town in 2000

Rarely have visitors possessed a rotating wheel of sufficient quality to capitalize on those conditions. Australia, on the other hand, won three consecutive Tests in Cape Town between 1994 and 2006. On each occasion, his team included Shane Warne, who captured a total of 17 wickets during those three games.

First entry failures

It may seem obvious, particularly following the collapse of England's first innings against the Proteas last week, but their struggles in Cape Town often stem from the inability to put early races on the board.

Having won the raffle there in 1996, Mike Atherton's team gathered only 153 and was comfortably defeated by 10 wickets.

England openers Mark Butcher (left) and Mike Atherton organized a one-century post in Cape Town in 2000, but his team still lost to South Africa for one entry.

Four years later, tourists failed to build a century-old opening position between Atherton and Mark Butcher and posted a modest 258 in a good gate, with South Africa gaining a healthy advantage as they won by one inning and 37 races.

England's only substantial total in Newlands came on its last visit in 2016, when Ben Stokes' double hundred allowed them to compile 629-6 before the home team accumulated a similar score for everyone but secured a draw.

Timing is everything

With the increasingly crowded international cricket schedules, a series of tests now condenses frequently in fewer games or at least shorter periods of time.

England captain Joe Root praised his team's attitude after the disease ruined his preparation for the first Test and the game itself.

The Cape Town tests traditionally begin just after the New Year and, although that time remains in the current series, the event is now held at a much earlier stage of the tour than it ever did.

It could be argued that, in the Final Test of the series, which Newlands organized in 1996 and 2000, tour hitters had become more in tune with the wickets and, therefore, were increasingly prone to fight the turn.

Home to home

Certain places abroad have always attracted supporters of England in greater numbers than others and, of course, the additional support will surely increase the chances of success of the touring team.

Ben Stokes reached 258 during the England test in Newlands four years ago

On the contrary, it could also increase the pressure on England to act. Cape Town, with the picturesque backdrop of Table Mountain on the ground, is always a popular destination for tourists and cricket lovers, and can be an example of such pressure.

Think of Melbourne and Barbados, other test fields that attract a large number of English fans and, in most cases, do not inspire the kind of exhibition they expected to witness from their team.

Positive turn

The good news for England is that the test games played in Newlands since their last visit, the draw inspired by Stokes four years ago, indicate that the wicket can no longer be seen as something like a fearsome spinner.

It is true that South Africa has enjoyed a record 100 percent in those games, but Rangana Herath, Ravi Ashwin and even his own first-choice spinner, Keshav Maharaj, have failed to extract much from the field.

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj has obtained little reward from the launch of Cape Town in recent years

In fact, the Proteas entered their most recent test of Cape Town against Pakistan without a frontline player, while the visitor Yasir Shah was left with nothing.

That suggests that faster bowlers will keep the key to the game and the series, but there is still a lot left in that old chestnut: if England can find a way to post a considerable score in its first innings.

Watch the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England, in Cape Town, live on Sky Sports Cricket starting at 7.30 a.m. on Friday.