Who is Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the elite Quds force of Iran? The | Iraq News

General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds force in Iran, was killed along with six others after a US air strike at Baghdad International Airport.

Soleimani acquired celebrity status in the country and abroad as leader of the foreign arm of the Revolutionary Guard and for his key role in the fight in Syria and Iraq.

He played a decisive role in spreading Iranian influence in the Middle East, which the regional enemies of the United States and Tehran, Saudi Arabia and Israel, have struggled to keep under control.

He survived several assassination attempts against him by Western, Israeli and Arab agencies over the past two decades.

The Quds Force of Soleimani, in charge of carrying out operations beyond the borders of Iran, had the support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad when he appeared to be close to the defeat in the civil war since 2011, and also helped groups armed to defeat the Islamic State in Iraq and Levante (ISIL, also known as ISIS).

Rise to power

Soleimani became head of the Quds Force in 1998, a position in which he maintained a low profile for years while strengthening Iran's ties with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Shia militia groups Assad and Syria in Iraq.

In recent years, he entered the spotlight, appearing alongside the supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Shiite leaders.

In recent years, Soleimani has appeared alongside Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Shia leaders (Khamenei.IR/ AFP)

Under Soleimani's leadership, the Quds Force greatly expanded its capabilities, becoming a major influencer in the areas of intelligence, financial and political beyond Iran's borders.

Soleimani comes from a humble origin, born in a poor family in eastern Iran.

He began working at age 13 to help support his family, spending his free time lifting weights and attending Khamenei sermons.

When he was young during the Iranian revolution in 1979, Suleimani began his ascent through the Iranian army, reportedly receiving only six weeks of tactical training before seeing combat for the first time in the West Azerbaijan province of Iran, according to Politics Exterior.

Soleimani emerged from the Iran-Iraq war as a national hero for the missions he led across the Iraq border.

Weapons in Iraq and Syria

After the restoration of the government in Iraq in 2005, Soleimani's influence extended to Iraqi politics under the leadership of Prime Ministers Ibrahim al-Jaafari and Nouri al-Maliki.

During that time, the Badr Organization, a Shiite political party and paramilitary force that has been described as "the oldest representation of Iran in Iraq," became an arm of the state after the interior and transport ministries were under control of the political wing of the armed group. .

Following the outbreak of the civil war in Syria in 2011, Soleimani ordered some of his Iraqi militias to Syria to defend the Assad government.

During Iraq's fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), the Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces), Shiite paramilitary units backed by Iran, some of whom fell under the control of Soleimani fought alongside the Iraqi army to defeat ISIL.

Assassination attempts

It was rumored that Soleimani had died several times, including in a plane crash in 2006 that killed other military officers in northwestern Iran and after a bombing in 2012 in Damascus that killed the main assistants of the besieged Syrian president Bashar Assad.

In November 2015, rumors circulated that Soleimani was killed or seriously injured the leading forces loyal to Assad while fighting around Aleppo of Syria.

There have been repeated air strikes at the Quds bases in Syria and in August Israel accused the force of planning "murderous drone attacks,quot; and said its airstrike showed Tehran that its forces were vulnerable anywhere.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said at the time that Israel was working to "uproot,quot; Soleimani, according to Israeli media.

More recently, in October, Tehran said it had thwarted a plot by Israeli and Arab agencies to assassinate Soleimani.