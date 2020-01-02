When is the trade deadline of the NBA 2020? Date, time, latest rumors, news and main objectives.

It has been unusually silent throughout the NBA rumor, but that could change rapidly as the 2020 trade deadline approaches.

With each team beyond the 30-game mark, the East and West Conference playoff races are tight with the seeds changing every day. A big splash or movement outside a contestant could make a big difference in April, May or even June.

The Cavaliers and Jazz broke a period of drought on December 23 with an agreement that sent Jordan Clarkson to Utah, the first official exchange since the shocking Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook redeems July 11. Could that open the door for several more transactions over the next month?

Here is everything you need to know before the NBA 2020 trade deadline.

When is the NBA trade deadline in 2020?

Date: Thursday, February 6

Thursday, February 6 Time: 3 p.m. ET | PT noon

The NBA exchange deadline is Thursday, February 6. The cutoff point is at 3 p.m. ET, although news of some trades may arise shortly after that deadline.

Who are the main objectives on the commercial deadline of the NBA?

Jrue Holiday, Pelicans

Holiday has gotten stuck trying to save a season plagued with injuries in New Orleans. With the Pelicans trapped in the basement of the west, the executive vice president of basketball operations, David Griffin, will probably attend Holiday to see if he can get a meaningful return package.

While in a 12-game losing streak, New Orleans remains reluctant to trade JJ Redick, according to league sources, in addition to the team's two untouchables: Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

However, what that also means is that Jrue Holiday is available through commerce, league sources say. Surely it would cost a significant amount to get him out of the Pels, but this is a notable change in the state, given Holiday's lack of availability for interested teams last season – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2019

Kevin Love, Cavaliers

Another year, another round of commercial rumors for the five-time All-Star. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported in early December that the Cavs are willing to listen to Love's offers. Cleveland is looking for young prospects and / or draft picks, but that could be a challenge considering the size of Love's contract (approximately $ 90 million left beyond 2019-20).

Chris Paul / Dennis Schroder / Danilo Gallinari / Steven Adams, Thunder

It will be fascinating to see how Thunder general manager Sam Presti navigates the deadline. You could get a member of this quartet for the price and provide a boost to a team's title possibilities. However, Oklahoma City is currently in the playoff position, so if nothing attractive materializes, Presti may decide to keep all these pieces together.

Andre Iguodala, Grizzlies

Memphis is "sure,quot; that he will be able to move to Iguodala before the February deadline, according to The Athletic's Omari Sankofa II. It would fit well with the Clippers, Lakers or Rockets in the West, but those teams don't have a ton of attractive commercial assets for a rebuilding team.

Evan Fournier, Magic

The 27-year-old escort enjoys the best season of his career in Orlando, averaging almost 20 points per game while shooting more than 40 percent from the 3-point line. Will the Magic listen to potential suitors or focus on staying in the top eight in the East?

Latest commercial rumors and news from the NBA

– Analyzing the exchange of Jordan Clarkson for Cavs, Jazz

– Chris Paul, Thunder doesn't think the star guard leaves OKC this season

– The rockets have "great interest,quot; in Robert Covington of the Timberwolves

– Which teams could point to Kevin Love?