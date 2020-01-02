What TV channel is Sweden vs. Russia? Timetable, World Juniors 2020 semifinal time

%MINIFYHTMLc0a54f7ba37099b39c65f570945bdcb69% %MINIFYHTMLc0a54f7ba37099b39c65f570945bdcb610%

Two of the junior world powers, Sweden and Russia, will face each other in the semifinal on Saturday. The winner plays for gold on Sunday while the loser chooses bronze with the possibility of leaving empty-handed.

The Swedes have not yet lost a game and easily defeated the Czech hosts in the quarterfinals. A squad full of talent, have achieved 25 goals in the tournament, while allowing an eight under leadership. Vancouver Canucks prospect Nils Hoglander leads the tournament with 10 points (five goals, five assists). Samuel Fagemo, the second round selection of the Los Angeles Kings in 2019, is the first in goals scored with six. Toronto defender Maple Leafs, Rasmus Sandin, has been hit a bit in this, taking a couple of cuts in the arm, but it has been a key offensive threat with five assists.

'IT'S GOLD OR BUST': NHL players remember the memories of the Junior World Championship

Russia enters the semifinals after a 3-1 victory over Switzerland. Yaroslav Askarov has had a tournament of ups and downs, but stopped 14 of 15 shots on the net on Thursday. He is expected to reach high in the 2020 draft, a rarity for bumpers, he should be in the pipeline on Saturday. The Russians have a balanced alignment and regularly throw four lines that can bury the disk. Five of his skaters are tied with six points: Nikita Alexandrov (goal, five assists), Kirill Marchenko (two goals, four assists), Dmitri Voronkov (three goals, three assists) Grigori Denisenko (two goals, four assists) and Alexander Khovanov (two goals, four assists).

This is how you can watch the semifinal match between Sweden and Russia on Saturday:

How to see Sweden vs. Russia

TV channel (USA): NHL network

NHL network TV channel (Canada): TSN

TSN Live Streaming (Canada): TSN Live

Sweden vs. Russia: When does the disc fall?

Date: Saturday, January 4

Saturday, January 4 Time: 9 a.m. ET

Complete calendar of the World Youth Championship

SATURDAY, JANUARY. 4 4 SF: Sweden vs. Russia 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN SF: Canada vs. Finland 1 pm. TSN 1/4/5, NHLN SUNDAY JAN. 5 5 Bronze medal game 9 a.m. TSN, NHLN Gold medal game 1 pm. TSN, NHLN

(All Eastern Times)