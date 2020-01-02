What is really going on between Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou?

Tyler cameron Y Stassie Karanikolaou They continue to cause rumors of romance.

the Bachelorette party alum and Kylie JennerBFF celebrated New Year's Eve along with his close friends in Miami this week. While they were in Florida, they also spent time on a yacht with their friends, including the singer. Fletcher. So does this mean that Tyler and Stassie are officially dating? Not quite.

"Tyler has been home in Florida with his family and decided to spend NYE in Miami with his best friend Matt james", a source tells E! News." Tyler had been in touch and knew that Stassie was also going to be in Miami and made plans to meet. "

According to the source, Tyler and Stassie met at the LIV Nightclub and were together at the same table after 1 a.m.

"Tyler and Stassie were with their own friends, but they spent the last hours of the night together," the source shares. "They had several bottles on their table, including tequila and champagne, and Tyler and Stassie were sitting together chatting in the cabin at a time with drinks in their hands."