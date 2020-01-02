We are still very far from reporting pitchers and receivers, and the real news about baseball has slowed significantly since the Winter Meetings, so instead of timely comments about baseball, I will offer some silly theories related to months baseball late.

Here it is: I finally saw "Avengers: Endgame,quot; and I had an important conclusion: the Mets were hired.

Yes, in the final chapter of a massive saga about good versus evil, the value of teamwork and friendship, and the complexities and ethics of being a hero, what struck me most was that MLB had reduced. This is a side effect of seeing so much life through a baseball lens.

RIVERA: 20 things to see in the MLB 2020 season

Obviously, this conclusion was probably not the intention of the Russo brothers when they made their 3-hour adventure, which, by the way, is the highest grossing movement of all time. But, in total disclosure, I'm not a great type of Marvel, that's why I saw "Endgame,quot; on New Year's Day instead of last spring when it came out. Don't get me wrong: the movies are fine. I have seen most of them, but I tend to see them as individual experiences, rather than pieces in a larger story. I know enough to continue, I have never made a point to study all the intricate details and each point of the interconnected plot.

So, if you're a big Marvel fan who loves to talk about fan theories and expanded universes, you'll have to forgive me because my contribution to the conversation is so small and silly.

Anyway, here are three reasons why I think the Mets were hired in the "Endgame,quot; universe:

Citi Field is still there: In one of the first overflight shots in New York, we clearly see that the Mets house seems to be still in excellent shape. In other words, it was not destroyed in any battle or in the chaos that resulted from the impact when Thanos broke and eliminated half of the Earth's population. Maybe the city keeps the stadium in good shape hoping to land another team, or maybe it still hosts other events or other sports. But from the few seconds we see, it does not seem that the stadium has become a refuge or anything else. Maybe Yankee Stadium was destroyed and that's where the Bronx Bombers play now. In any case, it is curious.

Sports still exist: It would be easy to suggest that the blip tragedy caused the cessation of all sports, as it is a sure assumption that people would no longer care for such frivolous things. We can assume that thousands of professional athletes of all sports would have been victims of Thanos' waste and agricultural systems lists everywhere. The entire sports ecosystem would have crashed. But apparently that was not what happened. As we know? Because when Banner / Hulk goes to Fat Thor's house to recruit him on his time travel mission, Thor mentions that sports are "diffuse,quot; on his television. So, at least some sports are still happening. Maybe they are shells of what they used to be, but they still exist. But does that mean baseball is still a thing? Well, that brings me to the next point.

The guy at the therapy scene says he misses the Mets (not baseball in general). This seems like a great clue. The boy, played by co-director Joe Russo, talks about being on a date and mentions how he and his date "miss the Mets." Note that he did not say "Miss Baseball." Even if someone is a big fan of a particular team, they seem more likely to say they miss baseball if the sport had ceased to exist. I guess it is possible that someone really does not like baseball as a whole and just enjoy watching a team, but that seems strange to me.

That's. That is the evidence. What you think?

I suppose it is possible that Thanos's failure causes all cities or states of two teams to lose one of their teams. After all, it would be difficult, if not impossible, to support two MLB teams in a geographic area if half of the population disappeared. So, maybe MLB is reduced by several teams.

Or maybe something else happened. Maybe the entire Mets team was out of breath. Statistically, that seems unlikely. But also, it would be like that Mets.