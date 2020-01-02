West Ham has rejected Darren Randolph's offer by Middlesbrough | Soccer news





West Ham wants to re-sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph

West Ham has had an undisclosed offer rejected by Middlesbrough by his former goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The new head of the Hammers, David Moyes, is desperate to sign a new goalkeeper to compete with Lukasz Fabianski for the number 1 shirt and wants to bring the 32-year-old international from the Republic of Ireland back to the club.

Moyes is in the market for a new goalkeeper with Fabianski who recently returned to the side after an injury and question marks about deputies Roberto and David Martin.

Randolph was previously in West Ham for two years before signing for Middlesbrough in 2017, but has been out of the team since November due to a quadruple muscle injury.

It is believed that West Ham has already been offered the opportunity to borrow goalkeeper Asmir Begovic from the Bournemouth Premier League rivals.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth has been borrowed in Qarabag

Begovic has been in Qarabag in Azerbaijan during the first part of the campaign, but it is understood that he wants to return to England for the rest of the season, preferably the Premier League.

Another six-month loan in Qarabag is still an option for the Bosnia-Herzegovina cap, but there is also interest in him from several Championship clubs.

