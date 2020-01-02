We can't conceive life without him

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment
WENN / Brian To

Shortly after the news broke out that Charlie Noxon died of a skiing accident, the television mogul and her ex-husband issued a joint statement expressing their pain at the sudden loss.

Up News Info
Television mogul Jenji Kohan and her ex-husband, journalist Christopher Noxon, were "shattered" by the premature death of their 20-year-old son.

Charlie Noxon died on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2019) after a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, where he had been on vacation with his father and siblings.

The tragic news made headlines on Wednesday, January 1, and now their parents, who divorced in 2018 after 21 years of marriage, broke the silence and admitted that their lives have changed forever.

A statement issued by the former couple says: "Our hearts are broken. The clichés about moments like this are true. It turns out that the one in life changes forever in a fraction of a second, about the fact that we are all tied to the web of love and loss, over the primacy of the community in times of unfathomable tragedy. "

Kohan and Noxon continue to describe Charlie as an "inquisitive, irreverent, curious and kind" child, who was "absolutely adored" by his family.

"There are no words," they continue. "But words are what we have now, along with tears and hugs and massive amounts of baked goods and delicatessen dishes …"

"Charlie had a beautiful life of study and discussion, travel, food, ramblings, adventures, sweetness and, above all, love. We cannot conceive of life without him."

Details about Charlie's injuries have not been disclosed, but TMZ reports that it is believed that the college student, who wore a safety helmet, crashed into a sign on an intermediate ski slope after unable to turn on a fork . run.

The sources reveal that there were no witnesses, since his relatives had been skiing in front of him at the time of the accident, and there were no surveillance images of the collision.

Charlie is expected to rest at the Israel Temple in Hollywood on Sunday, January 5.

Kohan is the creator of television hits "Weeds"Y"Orange is the new black".

