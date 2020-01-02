Wayne Rooney interview: the legend of Manchester United and England ready for a new chapter with Derby | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML60f62c6cec455309296be3604cbf73779% %MINIFYHTML60f62c6cec455309296be3604cbf737710%









Wayne Rooney returns to English football and Jonathan Oakes met the legend of England before his debut with Derby.

Wayne Rooney is about to embark on a new chapter of his long and illustrious career.

At Manchester United, Rooney won the Premier League five times on his way to becoming the top scorer of the club of all time, before making a fairytale return to the Everton children's club in 2017. Not to mention that he broke the record 48-year goal by Bobby Charlton. England in the process.

But on Thursday night, the 34-year-old is online to make his Sky Bet Championship debut as host of the Derby Barnsley in Pride Park, live on Sky Sports main event from 7pm.

At 16, Wayne Rooney ended the undefeated streak of 30 Arsenal matches in the Premier League.

This is an incredible blow to Derby, you can't deny that. But the persuasion powers of club owner Mel Morris are such that Rooney is the third high-profile arrival at the club in less than 18 months, after former international teammates Frank Lampard and Ashley Cole.

And talking with Sky sportsRooney admitted that helping the club fight for a return of the Premier League along with Derby manager Phillip Cocu, while also prolonging his career as a player, was an attractive proposition.

"The opportunity presented itself, I think Mel talked to my agent to see what the availability was," said Rooney, who played his last game for DC United in his MLS play-off loss to Toronto FC on October 25 .

"We listened to the offer and the most important thing for me was to be able to play, but also to have that coach role where I can gain experience and almost begin that transition from player to coach. It was a great boost for me."

Rooney scored 253 goals over a 13-year period with Manchester United

"First of all, he (Cocu) was a fantastic player, then a very good coach. So for me to gain that experience working with Phillip was the reason I signed. I've been training a lot, diving in and out with him. Manager and staff in terms of things behind the scenes. I enjoyed it; the manager has been excellent.

"When I signed, I went back to DC and played the rest of the season there. I signed in the summer and I've been training for a few weeks. I know the players, the staff and I'm ready to play now. I'm looking forward to it."

As perpetual competitors of the promotion, Derby is always there or around at the end of the season and finished as a play-off finalist against Aston Villa in Wembley in May. At this time, however, Rooney is joining a club that fights on the second level.

They occupy the 17th place in the Championship table and have fought for consistency under the Cocu administration, unable to win successive games during the first half of the season. Nor have they won away from home since the opening day and are the lowest scorers in the division.

The 35-year-old has signed an 18-month contract at Pride Park

To make matters worse, they are closer to the relegation zone than the play-offs. At first glance, the situation seems quite bleak. However, Rooney seems confident that improvements are underway.

He continued: "I've seen the games before joining here to get an idea of ​​the way we play, to get an idea of ​​the way players play individually and as a team. I think where we are at the table, I feel that we are much better than that and we need to improve, that's for sure. We need to try to climb that table and get in a good position, certainly to get to the play-offs.

"It's a league I've always seen and it's a little different from the Premier League; obviously, there are many more games, first. It's a physical league. You have to fight, you have to work and fight to get results and I have no problems with that

"I think we have been lucky in the fact that the teams are not getting too far from us. The Championship, as always, is a league in which, if you get some consistency in your game, you can raise the table a lot. We need be more consistent and start winning two, three, four, five games in the rebound and if we do, we will put ourselves in a good position. "

Derby vs Barnsley Live

Speaking of positions, there are many people who wonder where they will play in Derby. In the last years of his time at United, José Mourinho often deployed Rooney in a deep role in the middle of the field, although he later returned to the front during his time with DC. Its versatility is obvious.

"It depends on the team, how we are playing, how the manager wants us to play as a team," he said. "I am sure that I will play in different positions, the same as I have in each team I have been in, really.

"I feel I can add quality to the team, experience to the team. We have many young players, so I think there is a lot I can offer the team to help us do better than we are doing. I am ready to play, whether forward, not 10 , center of the field. "

Rooney's contract will take him beyond his 35th birthday, but although he offers little information on how much time he plans to continue playing beyond that, if he does, the hunger of that 16-year-old who broke into the scene with that Awesome goal against Arsenal in October 2002, remains.

Rooney spent the last two seasons playing for the MLS DC United team

"I love playing, I love watching, I love being close to football and being involved in it," he said.

"It's what I've always done since I was very young. I've played with players who don't like football and they do it as a way to make a living. I've been fortunate to be able to make a living. Living doing what I love.

"I have been very lucky in my career, I have not had major muscle injuries that can affect him later. I don't think I missed a training session in the last two years. I have an 18-month contract and then it depends, first of all. , how is my body after those 18 months and, secondly, how Derby feels that I have done it, then we will see what happens.

"It's always exciting to join a new club and put on a new shirt for the first time and play. It's happening the next few weeks, training and then ready for January 2nd."