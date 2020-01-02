Watch the new trailer of Gretel and Hansel truly scary

Pat Redmond / Orion Pictures
That star Sophia Lillis He has found his next horror movie.
The 17-year-old actress stars in the really scary trailer of the new Gretel and Hansel, which gives viewers an idea of how the movie makes Grimm's fairy tale even darker.
In the renewed story, Hansel and Gretel are not the same age. Rather, Gretel is Hansel's 16-year-old older sister of 8 years (played by Sammy Leakey) The two brothers have been expelled from their home and end up in the forest seeking shelter and work when, as predicted by the classic fairy tale, they meet a witch.
The forest seems to have some kind of magical elements, since Gretel rejects his brother's request to hear a story at the beginning of the trailer.
"Tell me the fairy tale again," Hansel begs his sister.
While she replies: "It's too scary, and you'll start seeing things that aren't there."
Then, the trailer continues to establish some of the main points of the plot (children who are expelled from their home, the eating habits similar to Hansel's "pig,quot; and some of their peculiarities between brothers) before the two arrive To the witch's house.
Gretel is skeptical of entering the mysterious house. However, his naive younger brother has no qualms, which leads to his first encounter with the witch (played by Carnival Row Actress Alice Krige)
One of the main differences established by this trailer is that the witch seems to try to recruit Gretel.
"This is your power," the witch tells the teenager at a point in the clip. "To see what is hidden and take it."
As it is a horror movie, the rest of the preview shows some really horrifying fragments, one of them with the child-eating witch and a long strand of hair is pulled out of the mouth. Yes, prepare for that part.
While the trailer promises some grotesque scenes, the director Osgood Perkins previously said Entertainment Weekly That the goal of this movie is to show how the things we love can stop our growth.
"He is terribly faithful to the original story, he really has only three main characters: Hansel, Gretel and the Witch," Perkins told the media. "We tried to find a way to turn it into a story of coming of age. I wanted Gretel to be a little older than Hansel, so he didn't feel like two 12-year-olds, but rather a 16-year-old boy and a 8-year-old boy. There was a feeling that Gretel had to take Hansel everywhere, and how that can impede evolution itself, how our attachments and the things we love can sometimes interfere with our path. growth. "
The movie hits theaters on January 31.
