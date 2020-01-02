Watch the new trailer of Gretel and Hansel truly scary

That star Sophia Lillis He has found his next horror movie.

The 17-year-old actress stars in the really scary trailer of the new Gretel and Hansel, which gives viewers an idea of ​​how the movie makes Grimm's fairy tale even darker.

In the renewed story, Hansel and Gretel are not the same age. Rather, Gretel is Hansel's 16-year-old older sister of 8 years (played by Sammy Leakey) The two brothers have been expelled from their home and end up in the forest seeking shelter and work when, as predicted by the classic fairy tale, they meet a witch.

The forest seems to have some kind of magical elements, since Gretel rejects his brother's request to hear a story at the beginning of the trailer.

"Tell me the fairy tale again," Hansel begs his sister.

While she replies: "It's too scary, and you'll start seeing things that aren't there."