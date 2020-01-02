Watch Kristin Cavallari surprise Jay Cutler with his ax throwing skills

Kristin Cavallari has found the sport Jay cutler He is not a professional at.

In this clip of the third season of Very cavallari (returning Thursday, January 9), the head of Uncommon James and the retired NFL athlete have a double date with Justin Anderson and her boyfriend Shove off. This is not an ordinary double date, as all four swing alongside an ax shooting range.

Understandably, this activity makes Kristin feel "nervous,quot; and wants proper instruction on how to throw an ax.

"Women tend to be better than men," says the Class Ax employee Very cavallari star. "They see an ax, they see a target, while we are training it's like, & # 39; Yes, yes, yes. Can I still throw? & # 39; They don't want training until it doesn't work."

However, the employee demonstrates the correct way to throw an ax. At first, Justin and Scoot take the technique, hitting the target every time.

"This is fun," Scoot exclaims while giving a little shine.