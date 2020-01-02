Warren Greatrex considers the Dublin award for La Bague Au Roi | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML4f0242dd24a81212471e710c211fb8359% %MINIFYHTML4f0242dd24a81212471e710c211fb83510%





The Bague Au Roi clears the last in an exciting Kauto Star

%MINIFYHTML4f0242dd24a81212471e710c211fb83511% %MINIFYHTML4f0242dd24a81212471e710c211fb83512%

Warren Greatrex could send La Bague Au Roi back to Leopardstown for next month's Irish Gold Cup, provided conditions are adequate.

The nine-year-old mare claimed the glory of Grade One at the Flogas Novice Chase on the Dublin track 12 months ago, but was unable to attack in four subsequent starts.

She was beaten a length and a half at a Mare event in Doncaster on Sunday and Greatrex is now reflecting on a return to the upper level in open company.

Greatrex said: "I will probably give her a three-mile grade one entrance in Leopardstown, but she would only go if the floor dried enough.

"He won there last year and sometimes I think we are too shy with these mares to keep them in their own sex. She showed it against the boys last year."

Although Greatrex felt that La Bague Au Roi should have won at its most recent start, he believes it was another step in the right direction.

He added: "I think the mares that finished in the first three at Doncaster were high class. Richard (Johnson) admitted that he should have kicked with her, but when a champion arrives and says sorry, what can he do?

"What he said was that she felt fantastic and as good as she was for a long time, which was good to hear."

Stable companion Emitom could climb up to three miles at Galliardhomes.com Cleeve Hurdle in Cheltenham later this month after being unable to beat an opponent on his seasonal return at Relkeel Hurdle in Prestbury Park on New Year's Day.

He said: "Emitom didn't jump over an obstacle. He studied well at home, but it's just him. If you don't jump in races like that, you don't approach them."

"We just gave him some intensive schooling, but it was his first return from an injury and last season I was simply stable with him and he took a little time to get used to it."

"The engine is as good as it looks, but you need to review everything else. A step forward on the trip could help. The plan was to return to the Cleeve and it could still be."