Video showing sexual assault by a mafia in Egypt causes outrage

"Our struggle is far from over and we must admit that sexual violence against women in Egypt remains a big problem," he wrote. The responses to the video had exposed "much misogyny,quot;, she additional. "Many men, and women, claim that their outfit was inappropriate and that it might well have provoked men."

A 2017 survey conducted by two groups that promote gender equality, Promundo and UN Women, found that sexual harassment is rampant in Egyptian streets, particularly in urban areas.

More than 60 percent of Egyptian men reported in the survey that they had sexually harassed a woman or girl on the street, and more than three-fourths of the men surveyed mentioned a woman's "provocative,quot; dress as a legitimate reason for harassment And in a 2013 study conducted by UN Women, 99.3 percent of Egyptian women and girls in a survey said they had been victims of some form of sexual harassment, from unwanted advances to rapes.

Omran said the proliferation of security cameras in Cairo may have helped discourage some sexual assaults in the city, but the problem remains common at festivals and other large public gatherings. She said that civil and legal authorities throughout Egyptian society still need to take the issue more seriously.

"I think it is important to emphasize that this type of behavior does not change overnight," he said.

The police under the presidency of Hosni Mubarak, the strong man who ruled Egypt for almost three decades, largely kept sexual assault out of the reach of public opinion. But after a popular uprising that overthrew Mr. Mubarak during the Arab Spring in 2011, the issue broke out in the open, its prevalence in demonstrations exposing the magnitude of the problem.

The day they expelled Mr. Mubarak, a CBS News correspondent, Lara Logan, was sexually assaulted and assaulted by a crowd while covering celebrations at Tahrir Square in Cairo.

And in a case that attracted international attention, a graphic video published online in 2014 showed the massive sexual assault of a woman, also in Tahrir Square, during the celebrations of the electoral victory of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. A month after the attack, nine men were sentenced to long prison terms on charges of sexual assault.

Nothing Rashwan contributed the reports.