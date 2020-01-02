Victoria and David Beckham have a rule when it comes to family dinner

Courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK / Ellen von Unwerth
She has just begun.
Victoria Beckham It has been a staple in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. While she came to fame as a Spice Girl, it has been a long way for her to be the prosperous businesswoman that the world knows. Between your marriage with David Beckham and raising her four children, Victoria manages to keep everything sane by following strict and fast rules.
She is the cover star of the February issue of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar United Kingdom, and she revealed the only very strict rule that she and David make sure to follow when it comes to having dinner with the family. "I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion," she shared. "So I love going to work. But with the children, both me and David are really practical. Yes, I wake up early exercising, but one of us will do the school career and we will always try to be home at the time of the dinner. "We are very strict about it when we are in London, at 6 pm we are all together, having dinner, talking about our days."
This routine helps you achieve some normality in your busy schedule. The mother of four children also talked about what she learned from being a young star. "I learned a lot being very young and very, very famous," he explained. "You realize that it is much harder to maintain success than to achieve it, and it is not as glamorous as people would think."
That does not mean she would change one thing. Especially when it comes to the many years he spent with the Spice Girls. "Now I look back and smile on the Spice Girls, I'm very proud of everything we accomplished," she shared. "It was about getting people to hug who they are, being happy with who they are, being the best version of themselves and having that celebrated. And the fact that it was okay to be a little different, why settle?"
As for what the future holds for the businesswoman, she is ready to immerse herself even more in her flourishing empires of fashion and beauty. "I was really focusing on the brand, looking at its DNA and my community, being true to who I am and what my strengths are," he explained. "I see them as beautiful clothes, great silhouettes, strange colors that normally would not be combined and that are almost so wrong that they are correct. It is about presenting clothes high enough for the catwalk but that people will really wear,quot; is never about showing fashion for the sake of showing fashion. "
The February issue of Harper's bazaar It is on sale since January 3, 2020.
