Victoria and David Beckham have a rule when it comes to family dinner

Victoria Beckham It has been a staple in the entertainment industry for almost two decades. While she came to fame as a Spice Girl, it has been a long way for her to be the prosperous businesswoman that the world knows. Between your marriage with David Beckham and raising her four children, Victoria manages to keep everything sane by following strict and fast rules.

She is the cover star of the February issue of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar United Kingdom, and she revealed the only very strict rule that she and David make sure to follow when it comes to having dinner with the family. "I'm very lucky to have a job that doesn't feel like a job; it's my passion," she shared. "So I love going to work. But with the children, both me and David are really practical. Yes, I wake up early exercising, but one of us will do the school career and we will always try to be home at the time of the dinner. "We are very strict about it when we are in London, at 6 pm we are all together, having dinner, talking about our days."